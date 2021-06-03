Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (6/3/21)

Chris Harrison will NOT BE RETURNING for this summer’s “Bachelor in Paradise”. David Spade and other comedians will take turns hosting
Ricky Martin speaks out about when Barbara Walters asked him if he was gay in a 2000 interview, “When she dropped the question, I felt VIOLATED because I was just not ready to come out. I was very afraid.”
PICS: Lil Uzi Vert removed the $24 million diamond he had embedded in his forehead
Tiffany Haddish wants to ADOPT A CHILD that is at least 5 years old, “You know, already knows how to use the restroom, already knows how to talk, already knows how to communicate.”
Clay Aiken doubts that The Rock and Matthew McConaughey really want to get into POLITICS, “I hesitate to believe that either of them is going to be willing to forego the universal love and acclaim that they have from folks [to run for office].”
PICS: Kim Kardashian hit 225 million Instagram follower
A source says “Wedding Crashers 2” will film THIS SUMMER, with Vince Vaughn, Owen Wilson, Rachel McAdams, and Isla Fisher all returning