Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (6/3/22)

- Is Kanye West planning on building his own YEEZUS THEME PARK????? He filed to trademark the Yeezus name for various uses, including stores, toys, games, sporting equipment, buttons, clothing, bags, household items, cosmetics, cryptocurrencies and NFTs . . . and amusement parks
- The Spelling Bee champ is a BEAST!!!!! National Spell Bee champion decided by blazing fast, FIRST EVER SPELL OFF and Harini Logan is crowned!
- Did Kim Kardashian COPY THE NAME of her new skincare line from Lori Harvey?? SKKN BY KIM versus SKN by LH
- An immersive “Golden Girls” POP UP RESTAURANT is coming to L.A. next month. It’ll have themed food items like Sophia’s lasagna and Blanche’s Georgia-style cookies
- Matthew McConaughey and his wife launched the Uvalde RELIEF FUND in the wake of the Robb Elementary school shooting
- Amber Heard lost because she was vilified on SOCIAL MEDIA, her attorney suggests
- Matthew Morrison shared the ONLY MESSAGE he sent a dancer, which reportedly got him fired from “So You Think You Can Dance”
- VIDEO: Watch Megan Thee Stallion’s new video for “Plan B”
- VIDEO: Harry Styles did a colorful ad for AirPods and it’s very reminiscent of the iPod commercials from back in the day
- KFC is launching a JACK HARLOW MEAL on Monday. It includes a spicy chicken sandwich, mac and cheese, secret recipe fries, a side of ranch, and a lemonade
- PICS: Jude Law’s daughter Iris emerges as ‘beautiful & seductive’ face of summer Versace campaign
- LeBron James becomes 1st active NBA player to hit BILLIONAIRE status. The majority of his net-worth isn’t from the NBA . . . it comes from his business investments, including the SpringHill Company, Blaze Pizza, and real estate
- PICS: Derek Hough is engaged and the pic is gorgeous!
- VIDEO: Kesha to explore the supernatural in upcoming ‘Conjuring Kesha’ series
- VIDEO: Watch Quentin Tarantino explain why the original “Top Gun” was about repressed homosexuality
- The 1990 killer spider movie “Arachnophobia” is being REMADE by the same guy who did the “Happy Death Day” movies