Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (6/30/23)

- Kris Jenner thought her In-N-Out order was going to be $300…and Khloe Kardashian MOCKED her mercilessly, “I don’t know how the f—k you have never been to a fast food restaurant. We don’t need hundreds of dollars”
- Cardi B Tweeted that she’s having a “DND TYPE OF SUMMER”….are you planning a “do not disturb type of summer”???
DND TYPE OF SUMMER
— Cardi B (@iamcardib) June 29, 2023
- 53-year-old Naomi Campbell just welcomed her 2nd BABY saying, “It’s never too late to become a mother.”
- Madonna TOO SICK to get out of bed, vomiting uncontrollably since hospital release
- Kevin Costner says his estranged wife is including her PLASTIC SURGERY EXPENSES in the $248,000 she wants in child support every month
- Non-drinking Blake Lively is being DRAGGED for launching an alcohol brand
- Vanna White reportedly WANTS HALF of Pat Sajak’s salary to stay with “Wheel of Fortune”. He makes $15 million a year
- Comedian Tiffany Haddish is a RAPPER! She has two new rap tracks . . . one with E-40 and one with Lil Jon
- VIDEO of BTS dancing to Limp Bizkit’s “Rollin'” on South Korean TV back in 2014
- John Mulaney CONFESSES on “Hot Ones” about his writing days on SNL and outs the cast members that had negative reactions to his pitches
- Travis Scott will NOT BE PROSECUTED over the stampede at AstroWorld that killed 10 and injured hundreds more…A grand jury has decided that,”no single individual was criminally responsible.”
- Chris Evans DELETED his social media for a “summer with less screen time”
- Amanda Seyfried ART in her home includes a HANGING WOOL VAGINA and a painting of her holding a dead cat, which she calls her “favorite piece ever.”
- PICS: Doja Cat added a spider to her bat skeleton back tattoo
- VIDEO: Shakira is a mermaid in her new video
- Nicki Minaj’s NEW ALBUM will be called “Pink Friday 2” . . . and it’s coming out in November
- More than 1/3 of adults CLAIM they’ve gotten busy at a music festival!