bj-blog | bj-sleaze

By Brooke Fox |

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (6/30/23)

LOS ANGELES - DEC 10: Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner at the 23rd
LOS ANGELES – DEC 10: Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner at the 23rd Power 100 Women in Entertainment Breakfast at the MILK Studio on December 10, 2014 in Los Angeles, CA
  • Kris Jenner thought her In-N-Out order was going to be $300…and Khloe Kardashian MOCKED her mercilessly,  “I don’t know how the f—k you have never been to a fast food restaurant. We don’t need hundreds of dollars”
  • Cardi B Tweeted that she’s having a “DND TYPE OF SUMMER”….are you planning a “do not disturb type of summer”???

  • 53-year-old Naomi Campbell just welcomed her 2nd BABY saying, “It’s never too late to become a mother.”
  • Madonna TOO SICK to get out of bed, vomiting uncontrollably since hospital release
  • Kevin Costner says his estranged wife is including her PLASTIC SURGERY EXPENSES in the $248,000 she wants in child support every month
  • Non-drinking Blake Lively is being DRAGGED for launching an alcohol brand
  • Vanna White reportedly WANTS HALF of Pat Sajak’s salary to stay with “Wheel of Fortune”.  He makes $15 million a year
  • Comedian Tiffany Haddish is a RAPPER! She has two new rap tracks . . . one with E-40 and one with Lil Jon
  • VIDEO of BTS dancing to Limp Bizkit’s “Rollin'” on South Korean TV back in 2014
  • John Mulaney CONFESSES on “Hot Ones” about his writing days on SNL and outs the cast members that had negative reactions to his pitches
  • Travis Scott will NOT BE PROSECUTED over the stampede at AstroWorld that killed 10 and injured hundreds more…A grand jury has decided that,”no single individual was criminally responsible.”
  • Chris Evans DELETED his social media for a “summer with less screen time”
  • Amanda Seyfried ART in her home includes a HANGING WOOL VAGINA and a painting of her holding a dead cat, which she calls her “favorite piece ever.”
  • PICS: Doja Cat added a spider to her bat skeleton back tattoo
  • VIDEO:  Shakira is a mermaid in her new video
  • Nicki Minaj’s NEW ALBUM will be called “Pink Friday 2” . . . and it’s coming out in November
  • More than 1/3 of adults CLAIM they’ve gotten busy at a music festival!

 