Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (6/4/21)

- Chris Hemsworth will DIVE WITH SHARKS in an hour-long special to start off “SharkFest”….who will be more scared? Chris or the sharks????
- Sophie Turner hints on social media she’s NOT STRAIGHT
- VIDEO: Kim Kardashian wept about feeling like a “failure” and a “loser” as her marriage to Kanye West ended after admitting she’d been unhappy “for years”
- VIDEO: Sophia Vergara on her new rescue pup, “I don’t have a dog. Joe has a dog. She has taken everything that was mine . . . my husband, my bed.”
- Backstreet Boys & N*Sync making MUSIC TOGETHER???? Nick Carter and Lance Bass teased that they have a project in the works in honor of Pride Month, featuring Joey Fatone and maybe AJ McLean.
- A 30 year old man OVERDOSED at JoJo Siwa’s Pride party and he was rushed to the hospital
- We can’t believe we forgot to wish McLovin a HAPPY 40th BIRTHDAY!
Happy 40th birthday McLovin. (We wrote this joke when we were 14 years old) pic.twitter.com/6E4Qa2tVQi
— Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) June 3, 2021
- Production on “Mission: Impossible 7” has been SHUT DOWN for two weeks after at least one person on the set tested positive for the coronavirus
- VIDEO: Madonna’s dad turned 90 . . . and she brought the kids to his vineyard to celebrate
- VIDEO: Patrick Renna from “The Sandlot” knew what to do when his kid got a black eye playing baseball
- Billboard’s TOP 3 MAINSTREAM ROCK songs of all-time are: Days of the New’s “Touch, Peel and Stand” . . . Stone Temple Pilots’ “Interstate Love Song” . . . and U2’s “Mysterious Ways”