bj-blog | bj-sleaze

By Brooke Fox |

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (6/6/23)

taylor matt
  • Swifties breath a sigh of relief at news that Taylor Swift & controversial singer Matt Healy have BROKEN UP! Sources say, “She had fun with him, but it was ALWAYS CASUAL“…but she was VISIBLY EMOTIONAL performing a breakup song amid split rumors
  • Martha Stewart believes employees should be AVAILABLE “ANYTIME”….and she once called an employee on Sunday and he told her he couldn’t talk because he was talking a bath, “I knew I couldn’t work with that person.  I just couldn’t.”
  • VIDEO: Fans are LOSING their minds because Jennifer Aniston is letting her grey show in latest Insta video
  • VIDEO: “Goonies” director Richard Donner flew to Hawaii to de-stress after working with kids for an entire year on the movie, so Steven Spielberg pranked him by flying the entire cast to his vacation house!!!
  • VIDEO: Britney Spears hit the gym in high heels and a dress
  • The “Barbie” movie did not actually cause a GLOBAL SHORTAGE OF PINK PAINT
  • Pete Davidson left an EXPLICIT VOICEMAIL for PETA after the animal rights group blasted him for buying a dog from a pet store
  • VIDEO: Chrissy Teigen FREAKED OUT when 23 and me told her she had an identical twin!!! Turns out, it was just an old previous test she had done for the company!
  • Bam Margera has been FOUND and placed on a psychiatric hold
  • Nicki Minaj is dropping her NEW ALBUM on October 20th
  • VIDEO: Michael J. Fox had a scary trip and fall at a fan convention but his reps say he’s
  • PICS: Lindsay Lohan seems so happily pregnant
  • Prince Harry tells court he was ‘ASHAMED’ of catching ‘kissing disease’ in 2002
  • The “Cheers” bar sold for $675,000