Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (6/7/22)

- Is “Top Gun: Maverick” going to be PULLED FROM THEATERS???? The original film was based on a 1983 magazine story, and the heirs of the writer say they’ve regained the rights to that story, so the sequel is unauthorized…and the want the movie STOPPED!
- BTS’ record label is holding auditions in L.A., Toronto, and Sydney to find their next K-POP SUPERSTAR!
- Adam Sandler appeared on “The Tonight Show” with a BLACK EYE after an accident in bed with his phone left him bloody!
- Chris Evans is raising money for a pediatric cancer charity in Boston by raffling off the chance to BE HIS DATE at the red carpet premiere of “The Gray Man”
- YIKES! Johnny Depp back to his old spending habits? He just spent $60,000 taking his crew out for Indian food in the U.K.
- Lizzo surprising people on a Hollywood tour bus
@lizzo
IM STALKING HOLLYWOOD TOUR BUSSES ALL SUMMER😳 YOU’VE BEEN WARNED😈
- “Scrubs” is COMING BACK with Zach Braff, Donald Faison and the original creator Bill Lawrence, “We are going to do it . . . because we are lucky enough that people care.”
- PICS: Kylie Jenner took to Instagram to “Free the nipple” without actually freeing the nipple!
- PICS: North took these pictures of Kim Kardashian…and some people find it concerning
- VIDEO: Jeremiah Fraites from The Lumineers was walking in Boston when he saw a street artist playing their song “Ophelia”…so he joined in!!!!
- You can now own a LIFE SIZE TALKING C-3PO from “Star Wars” for the low, low price of $8,500
- Matthew McConaughey: It’s TIME TO ACT on gun responsibility
- Nick Jonas went to the emergency room after being hit in the GROIN playing softball
- VIDEO: Preview clips from “Madden ’23” came out Sunday, and fans are not impressed
- Demi Lovato Announces NEW ALBUM “Holy F*ck”
- Dave Chapelle is DONATING all ticket proceeds from his stand-up gig in Buffalo, New York to the victims of the May 14th mass shooting
- Jonah Hill is committed to QUITTING smoking, even though it’s “the hardest [stuff] ever.”
- Neve Campbell will not be in “Scream 6” due to a PAY DISPUTE, “I felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise.”
- VIDEO: Check out Bruce Springsteen joining Coldplay for two songs at their New Jersey concert on Sunday night
- Brad Pitt SUING Angelina Jolie for allegedly selling her half of their Chateau Miraval wine business to a Russian oligarch