Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (6/8/21)

- Chris Harrison is OFFICIALLY DONE as the host of the “Bachelor” franchise following racism controversy
- VIDEO: Khloe Kardashian ranted about people using too many plastic water bottles…but the internet shot back calling her a hypocrite for flying around on private jets and filling her house with BALLOONS for every special occasion!
- PICS: Jack Black stopped to take pictures with graduates in Griffith Park in Los Angeles and even gave the photog tips on how to get the best shot
- Ellie Kemper on debutante ball with “racist, sexist” past: “Ignorance is NO EXCUSE”
- NSFW PICS: Lorde’s new album cover is very revealing
- Katie Thurston confirms she ALMOST QUIT ‘The Bachelorette’ but she says having former Bachelorettes Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams as hosts saved her
- According to a recent survey, the 1980s had the BEST MUSIC and the current decade has the worst!
- A teaser for the new “Loki” TV series reveals that Loki is GENDER FLUID