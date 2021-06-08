bj-blog | bj-sleaze

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (6/8/21)

LOS ANGELES – JAN 08: Chris Harrison arrives for the ABC Winter TCA Party 2020 on January 08, 2020 in Pasadena, CA
  • Chris Harrison is OFFICIALLY DONE as the host of the “Bachelor” franchise following racism controversy
  • VIDEO: Khloe Kardashian ranted about people using too many plastic water bottles…but the internet shot back calling her a hypocrite for flying around on private jets and filling her house with BALLOONS for every special occasion!
  • PICS: Jack Black stopped to take pictures with graduates in Griffith Park in Los Angeles and even gave the photog tips on how to get the best shot
  • Ellie Kemper on debutante ball with “racist, sexist” past: “Ignorance is NO EXCUSE”
  • NSFW PICS: Lorde’s new album cover is very revealing
  • Katie Thurston confirms she ALMOST QUIT ‘The Bachelorette’ but she says having former Bachelorettes Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams as hosts saved her
  • According to a recent survey, the 1980s had the BEST MUSIC and the current decade has the worst!
  • A teaser for the new “Loki” TV series reveals that Loki is GENDER FLUID