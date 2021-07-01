Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (7/1/21)

- Camila Cabello’s ‘Cinderella’ gets FIRST TEASER trailer & first listen at new music!
#CinderellaMovie 😭😭😭 this was one of the most magical experiences of my life. I can’t wait for you to see it. out on @amazonprimevideo September 3! ✨ @Cinderella pic.twitter.com/67fiWlubvi
— camila (@Camila_Cabello) June 30, 2021
- Adam Sandler is in need of “highly skilled” BASKETBALL PLAYERS (NOT playing for the NCAA) for his new Netflix movie, “Hustle”… Tryouts are being held mid-July in Delaware for dudes who are 18 to 30 years old
- Britney Spears’ November request to have her father REMOVED AS CONSERVATOR has officially been denied by a judge, but this has nothing to do with Spears’ recent bombshell testimony asking for the “abusive” conservatorship to end
- There’s a play running in London right now called “Seven Methods of KILLING KYLIE JENNER“…it’s a comedy
- Former Victoria’s Secret model Bridget Malcom is speaking out about the horrors of the fashion industry
My Q and A is open to anyone who wants to ask me anything. But this is why I haven’t spoken up before now.
- Meghan McCain will QUIT “The View” on air today after 4 years…and her cohosts are totally unaware!
- Next Wednesday, Disney will air “The Good, the Bart, and the Loki”, a CROSSOVER SHORT combining “The Simpsons” with the Marvel Universe
- The people behind the new “Halloween” movies are making a SEQUEL to “The Exorcist”
- There’s a petition to keep the new “Lord of the Rings” series FAMILY FRIENDLY
- FREE Elvis Presley STREAMING CHANNEL is coming out next year
- VIDEO: Jimmy Fallon teaching you how to make tea…that is it
- Ryan Reynolds wants you to set your expectations very low for his new TikTok account
I swear you will be disappointed by this account.