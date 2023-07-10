Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (7/10/23)

Jonah Hill poses at the ‘Mid 90’s’ photocall during the 69th Berlinale International Film Festival Berlin at Grand Hyatt Hotel on February 10, 2019 in Berlin, Germany.
Jonah Hill’s ex, professional surfer Sarah Brady, is CALLING HIM OUT for being a “misogynist narcissist” and has posted CRAZY TEXTS from him that she says prove it! Here’s why one professional thinks this is super TROUBLING behavior
VIDEO: Las Vegas police said NO CHARGES filed against San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama security staff after they say Britney Spears inadvertently “hit herself in the face”…Britney posted about the INCIDENT saying she was slapped
VIDEO: Dennis Rodman just got a tattoo of his girlfriend’s face…on his face!
Jamie Foxx and Madonna have both been SPOTTED IN PUBLIC, for the first time since their respective health emergencies and they were both LOOKING GREAT
Andrea Bocelli himself WEIGHS IN on the drama between Kim and Kourtney Kardashian after Kim said, “You stole my f**king wedding country and my wedding performer! Andrea Bocelli is my favorite male singer of all time.”
Shakira DATING Lewis Hamilton??? The rumors heat up after she’s spotted at the Grand Prix on day 3
Michael Cera says he was left out of the “Barbie” group chat because he still uses a FLIP PHONE
Taylor Swift put her ex Taylor Lautner in her NEW VIDEO for “I Can See You (Taylor’s Version)” and brought him onstage during a show in Kansas City
New study says HGTV is making our HOMES BORING and making us sad
After “52 years of pure joy, ” , Elton John ENDS FINAL tour!
Jennifer Garner is RETURNING as Elektra in “Deadpool 3”
PICS: Rita Wilson had the sweetest birthday tribute to Tom Hanks and let us all know that he invented a cocktail called the Diet Cokecaine ( Diet Coke mixed with Champagne)