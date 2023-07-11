Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (7/11/23)

Ryan Gosling’s video of him singing “Just Ken” dropped…and we are OBSESSED!!!!!!! [SCROLL DOWN FOR VIDEO] And the plan???? 20,000 people have purchased tickets to see “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” on the SAME DAY!
And Tom Holland has been SOBER since January, calling it “the best thing I’ve ever done.”
Brad Pitt MOCKED in court filing by attorneys after he claimed to have “built” the French wine business he and Angelina Jolie owns!, “Pitt is an actor, not a winemaker…He deals in illusions, not dirt and grapes.”
VIDEO: Jay-Z got caught doing the “Electric Slide” at one of Beyoncé’s shows and it’s so amazing
Congrats! Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy welcome their 3rd CHILD!
Billie Eilish says fans have been throwing objects at her on stage FOR 6 YEARS
aylor Swift’s “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)” broke two Spotify RECORDS…it’s the most-streamed album in a single day in 2023 so far, and the most-streamed country album in a single day in Spotify’s history
VIDEO: Here’s the trailer for Ridley Scott’s “Napoleon”, starring Joaquin Phoenix