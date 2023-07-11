bj-blog | bj-sleaze

By Brooke Fox |

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (7/11/23)

just ken
  • Ryan Gosling’s video of him singing “Just Ken” dropped…and we are OBSESSED!!!!!!!  [SCROLL DOWN FOR VIDEO] And the plan???? 20,000 people have purchased tickets to see “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” on the SAME DAY! 
  • Machine Gun Kelly fulfills fan’s wish by PUNCHING HIM IN THE FACE! Fan responds with, “I love you”
  • Madonna gives fans an UPDATE on her health,  “I have felt your love.  I’m on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life.”
  • Sarah Silverman sues ChatGPT over COPYRIGHT
  •  Liam Payne from One Direction spent 100 DAYS IN REHAB and is almost six months sober
  • And Tom Holland has been SOBER since January, calling it “the best thing I’ve ever done.”
  • Brad Pitt MOCKED in court filing by attorneys after he claimed to have “built” the French wine business he and Angelina Jolie owns!, “Pitt is an actor, not a winemaker…He deals in illusions, not dirt and grapes.”
  • VIDEO: Jay-Z got caught doing the “Electric Slide” at one of Beyoncé’s shows and it’s so amazing
  • Congrats!  Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy welcome their 3rd CHILD!
  • Billie Eilish says fans have been throwing objects at her on stage FOR 6 YEARS
  • aylor Swift’s “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)” broke two Spotify RECORDS…it’s the most-streamed album in a single day in 2023 so far, and the most-streamed country album in a single day in Spotify’s history
  • VIDEO: Here’s the trailer for Ridley Scott’s “Napoleon”, starring Joaquin Phoenix