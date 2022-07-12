Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (7/12/22)

Share:
Pete Davidson is in the
NEW TRAILER for “The Kardashians” season 2….he literally drops everything, his cellphone and more, to hop into the shower with Kim, when requested [SCROLL DOWN FOR TRAILER] Olympian Simone Biles was
MISTAKEN FOR A CHILD on her flight home after receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom. A flight attendant even tried giving her a coloring book
VIDEO: Kylie Jenner’s 4-year-old daughter Stormi made her first TikTok And Pete Davidson is the new face, and more, of the men’s grooming company,
MANSCAPED Dwayne ”The Rock” Johnson will be the
1st EVER MC for the 34th annual Shark Week…some of the SPECIALS include specials include “Jaws vs. Kraken”,”Pigs vs. Shark”, and “Mechashark Love Down Under”
VIDEO: Doja Cat mimics Amber Heard’s “my dog stepped on a bee” court testimony in new TikTok
PICS: Prepare your ovaries for these pics of Chris Hemsworth with his daugther on the set of “Thor” then vs now “Yellowstone” actress Q’orianka Kilcher charged with
DISABILITY PAYMENT FRAUD Eminem unveils “Curtain Call 2” greatest-hits album, teases
NEW SONG Which early 2000s
HEARTTHROBS STILL GOT IT? According to Buzzfeed readers, Orlando Bloom, Paul Rudd, and Chris Evans are still crush worthy…. Justin Timberlake, Ashton Kutcher, and Penn Badgley not so much
VIDEO