Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (7/12/23)

LOS ANGELES – DEC 12: Taylor Swift arrives for the Billboard’s 2019 Women in Music on December 12, 2019 in Hollywood, CA
PICS: U.S. Government debuts ‘Speak Now (FBI’s Version)’ encouraging Taylor Swift fans to REPORT CRIMES
Tom Holland opens up about his SOBRIETY, “I was definitely addicted to alcohol”….he went on to talk about how Hollywood is NOT FOR HIM, “I just am really, really keen to focus on what makes me happy, which is my family, it’s my friends. It’s my carpentry, my golf, the charity that my mom runs” [SCROLL DOWN FOR FULL INTERVIEW]
PICS: Britney debuts book cover and sets release date for her memoir “The Woman In Me”
Aretha Franklin’s handwritten will found in the SOFA IS VALID according to a jury
Kevin Costner ordered to pay estranged wife $129K A MONTH in child support
PICS: Matt Damon makes rare appearance with 3 of his 4 daughters on the red carpet!
Tom Cruise says he’s “working diligently” on the movie he’s planning to SHOOT IN SPACE
Emilia Clarke’s “Game of Thrones” sex scene with Kit Harington was awkward, because her BROTHER was on the set that day
PICS: Rihanna literally couldn’t make pregnancy hotter
SO COOL! Leonardo DiCaprio teams up with UCLA’s Lab School to launch his own SCHOLARSHIP fund and a climate education program for students from pre-K to sixth grade
PICS: Megan Fox finally covers up massive Brian Austin Green tattoo
VIDEO: Britney Spears slams report that she ‘deserved to be smacked’ by Victor Wembanyama’s security
VIDEO: Watch The Undertaker “protect” his wife from a shark by literally staring it down and intimidating it
Emily Blunt says she is taking a break from acting over great “EMOTIONAL COST“
VIDEO: There’s a new Japanese Godzilla movie coming out in December, called “Godzilla Minus One” and the teaser looks AMAZING!!!!!