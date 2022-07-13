Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (7/13/22)

- Cardi B and Offset gave their daughter Kulture $50,000 in cash for her 4th birthday and posted a video of her holding the stacks [VIDEO BELOW] She’s only slightly disappointed it’s not a “ticket”!
#Offset & #Cardib daughter #Kulture easily pulling out $50K for her birthday👀 pic.twitter.com/wytAcpIjEs
— D Plug (@Dplugtalk) July 11, 2022
- BIGGEST SNUBS of the 2022 Emmy Nominations! “Stranger Things” Sadie Sink & Millie Bobby Brown….Selena Gomez…”Blackish”…and “Yellowstone” all snubbed! HBO’s “Succession” leads all Emmy nominees with 25 nods, here’s the COMPLETE LIST
- Pete Davidson tells Kevin Hart, in all seriousness, his dream is to BE A FATHER
- PICS: Albuquerque honors ‘Breaking Bad’ meth-makers with bronze statues
- New TWITTER TREND, fans are randomly blocking Panic! At the Disco singer Brendon Urie, and giving ridiculous reasons why
- Chris Hemsworth refrained from EATING MEAT before a kissing scene with Natalie Portman in the new “Thor” because she’s vegan, “That was so thoughtful . . . He’s just a very nice person.”
- Selena Gomez BABYSAT Jessica Simpson’s daughter Maxwell to her first concert. It was Olivia Rodrigo
- VIDEO: This little kid dancing at an Ed Sheeran concert is going viral for all the right reasons
- PICS: Alanis Morissette love this fans “You oughta mow” pun as much as we do!
- VIDEO: Elton John gives us a preview of “The Devil Wears Prada: The Musical” music!
- Ashanti wrote a CHILDREN’S BOOK for kids who don’t have traditional names, “I want kids to feel like, ‘Wow, I’m so lucky that I get to have something different that no one else has. My name is unique, and my name has a meaning.'”
- VIDEO: Jennifer Garner being the ultimate soccer mom and handing out orange slices after a game after an Angel City FC game
- VIDEO: Albert Pujols hit his historic 685th home run in St. Louis last night and then walked over to high-five Nelly
- VIDEO: New trailer for the horror comedy “Bodies, Bodies, Bodies”, starring Amandla Stenberg, Maria Bakalova from “Borat 2”, and Pete Davidson