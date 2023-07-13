Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (7/13/23)

Couple has their movie date to “Mission Impossible” CRASHED by Tom Cruise himself!!!! “I remember squinting to make sure it’s really him. . . . It’s something I’ll always remember for the rest of my life. I felt like a kid the rest of the day.” Apparently the star flew to Miami, Atlanta, Toronto and Washington, D.C. to SURPRISE FANS all across North America!
Kourtney Kardashian talks about LEAVING HER FAMILY, “And like ‘I’m married! Bye everyone!’” While Travis Barker praises his wife’s “healing love” after 30th flight since PLANE CRASH!
There is a reason for the CREEPY MYSTERY MUSIC that is being played on Taylor Swift’s new vinyl albums
PICS: Everyone can relate to Sam Smith’s outfit at the Barbie pink carpet premiere
PICS: Margot Robbie dressed like a 1960s Evening Barbie for the London premiere…and here are ALL OF HER LOOKS (with the Barbie inspo included) from the “Barbie” press tour!
Tiffany Haddish “CRASHED WEDDINGS” for years because she was “homeless and hungry”….adding, “I would have two or three drinks, and then I would grab the microphone and be like, ‘I just want to say that you are the most beautiful couple…. “Everybody would be looking at me like, ‘Who is this Black girl at our wedding?’”