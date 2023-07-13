bj-blog | bj-sleaze

By Brooke Fox

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (7/13/23)

  • Couple has their movie date to “Mission Impossible” CRASHED by Tom Cruise himself!!!!  “I remember squinting to make sure it’s really him. . . . It’s something I’ll always remember for the rest of my life. I felt like a kid the rest of the day.” Apparently the star flew to Miami, Atlanta, Toronto and Washington, D.C. to SURPRISE FANS all across North America!
  • Kourtney Kardashian talks about LEAVING HER FAMILY, “And like ‘I’m married! Bye everyone!’” While Travis Barker praises his wife’s “healing love” after 30th flight since PLANE CRASH! 
  • There is a reason for the CREEPY MYSTERY MUSIC that is being played on Taylor Swift’s new vinyl albums
  • PICS: Everyone can relate to Sam Smith’s outfit at the Barbie pink carpet premiere
  • PICS: Margot Robbie dressed like a 1960s Evening Barbie for the London premiere…and here are ALL OF HER LOOKS (with the Barbie inspo included) from the “Barbie” press tour!
  • Tiffany Haddish “CRASHED WEDDINGS” for years because she was “homeless and hungry”….adding, “I would have two or three drinks, and then I would grab the microphone and be like, ‘I just want to say that you are the most beautiful couple…. “Everybody would be looking at me like, ‘Who is this Black girl at our wedding?’”
  • PICS: Lindsay Lohan has her nursery ready
  • PICS: Great news! Jamie Foxx was spotted playing pickleball Tuesday night
  • Diddy launched An online marketplace for BLACK OWNED BUSINESSES
  •  Discovery+ is making a DOCUMENTARY on Gwyneth Paltrow’s ski trial
  • VIDEO: Nicolas Cage as a grandpa assassin in the trailer for “The Retirement Plan”
  • Anthony Michael Hall has a new baby NAMED Michael Anthony Hall the Second . . . because that’s Anthony’s real name.
  • VIDEO: Mandy Moore’s security camera caught a man stealing her package from outside her home…see celebs are just like us!
  • VIDEO: Jason Momoa swam with sharks