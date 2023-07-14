Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (7/14/23)

- PICS: A new photo of Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady together at a 4th of July party has emerged!!!! And everyone is trying to read into the body language!
- Actors set to hit picket lines Friday in LARGEST US STRIKE in 26 years…watch an emotional Emily Blunt and Florence Pugh lead stars in making an EARLY EXIT from the UK premiere of “Oppenheimer”
- Disney is going to be making LESS Marvel and “Star Wars” content…Bob Iger said, “You pull back not just to focus, but also as part of our cost containment initiative . . . Spending less on what we make.”
- Jay Z randomly handed his champagne glass to a guy at a Beyoncé concert
@eyezcosplay
I went up to #jayz and asked for a simple Dap and he gave me his drink!!!!! I was in disbelief and shaking afterwards! 😱 . @Beyoncé #beyonce #renaissanceworldtour #clubrenaissance #torontolife
- VIDEO: Snoop Dogg used to live in an apartment with a GIANT cockroach he named, “Oh, yeah, Gooch used to live with me. In my apartment, I had a roach that we couldn’t kill. We tried to kill the mutha[effer] when we first moved in and he wouldn’t die, so we called him ‘The Gooch.'”
- Woman known as ‘Percocet Princess’ ARRESTED in connection to suspected OD death of Robert De Niro’s grandson Leandro
- Kevin Costner’s FAMILY SPENDING gets broken down in court and DAMN that’s a lot of money on gifts! In 2022, they purchased a private jet, spent $238,000 in medical costs, $220,000 for credit card payments, $830,000 in gifts, $22,000 on spa services, $34,000 on golf and club dues and $84,000 on household help!
- Billie Eilish says writing for ‘Barbie’ soundtrack pulled her out of brutal writing slump plagued by SELF DOUBT
- People think Joe Manganiello’s LAME BIRTHDAY MESSAGE to Sofia Vergara is proof that there’s trouble!
- Lea Michele HONORED Corey Monteith on the 10th anniversary of his death
- We’ve been saying Taylor Lautner’s NAME WRONG all these years