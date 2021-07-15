Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (7/15/21)

- Britney Spears’ KEY WIN in her conservatorship lets her hire her own lawyer! She chose LAW STAR Mathew Rosengart…and she sent a #FREEBRITNEY MESSAGE to her fans!
Coming along, folks … coming along 🖕🏻!!!!! New with real representation today … I feel GRATITUDE and BLESSED !!!! Thank you to my fans who are supporting me … You have no idea what it means to me be supported by such awesome fans !!!! God bless you all !!!!! pic.twitter.com/27yexZ5O8J
— Britney Spears (@britneyspears) July 15, 2021
- VIDEO: Olivia Rodrigo spoke from the White House, encouraging her generation to go out and get vaccinated!
- MTV is BRINGING BACK “Cribs” next month…first-season lineup includes Martha Stewart, Snooki, Ryan Lochte, Rick Ross, Tinashe, Big Sean, and JoJo Siwa
- JoJo Siwa says Demi Lovato was part of her “GAY AWAKENING”
- Chrissy Teigen says it sucks being part of the “CANCEL CLUB“
- Ed Sheeran took a long hiatus from music where he cut out any excess in his life and GOT HEALTHY…he also painted a canvas a day!
- Jerry O’Connell was announced yesterday as Sharon Osbourne’s replacement on “The Talk” & the FIRST MALE HOST of the show
- Leonardo DiCaprio is trying to get people to understand how serious CLIMATE CHANGE is…and Drew Barrymore’s comment is amazing, “You should be the only hot one, and not our planet!”
- A list of celebrities who are SURPRISINGLY SHORT includes: Lady Gaga who is 5-foot-1 . . . Kourtney Kardashian who is exactly 5 feet . . . and Kevin Hart who is 5-foot-2
- PICS: Matthew McConaughey takes his Longhorns seriously