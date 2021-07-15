Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (7/15/21)

LOS ANGELES – APR 12: Britney Spears at GLAAD Media Awards Los Angeles at Beverly Hilton Hotel on April 12, 2018 in Beverly Hills, CA

Coming along, folks … coming along 🖕🏻!!!!! New with real representation today … I feel GRATITUDE and BLESSED !!!! Thank you to my fans who are supporting me … You have no idea what it means to me be supported by such awesome fans !!!! God bless you all !!!!! pic.twitter.com/27yexZ5O8J

— Britney Spears (@britneyspears) July 15, 2021