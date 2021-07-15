bj-blog | bj-sleaze

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (7/15/21)

LOS ANGELES – APR 12: Britney Spears at GLAAD Media Awards Los Angeles at Beverly Hilton Hotel on April 12, 2018 in Beverly Hills, CA

  • VIDEO: Olivia Rodrigo spoke from the White House, encouraging her generation to go out and get vaccinated!
  • MTV is BRINGING BACK “Cribs” next month…first-season lineup includes Martha Stewart, Snooki, Ryan Lochte, Rick Ross, Tinashe, Big Sean, and JoJo Siwa
  • JoJo Siwa says Demi Lovato was part of her “GAY AWAKENING”
  • Chrissy Teigen says it sucks being part of the “CANCEL CLUB
  • Ed Sheeran took a long hiatus from music where he cut out any excess in his life and GOT HEALTHY…he also painted a canvas a day!
  • Jerry O’Connell was announced yesterday as Sharon Osbourne’s replacement on “The Talk” & the FIRST MALE HOST of the show
  • Leonardo DiCaprio is trying to get people to understand how serious CLIMATE CHANGE is…and Drew Barrymore’s comment is amazing, “You should be the only hot one, and not our planet!”
  • A list of celebrities who are SURPRISINGLY SHORT includes:  Lady Gaga who is 5-foot-1 . . . Kourtney Kardashian who is exactly 5 feet . . . and Kevin Hart who is 5-foot-2
  • PICS: Matthew McConaughey takes his Longhorns seriously

 