Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (7/17/23)

- Ariana Grande was spotted at Wimbledon WITHOUT HER RING…now fans are freaking out that there is trouble in paradise with her husband Dalton Gomez! UPDATE: PageSix is reporting they are DIVORCING after 2 years of marriage
- Joe Jonas admitted to POOPING HIMSELF in the middle of a performance…while wearing white
- VIDEO: AI Johnny Cash just sang “Barbie Girl” and it’s frightening…because we love it!
- NO, James Cameron is NOT MAKING a “Titanic” sequel about the submersible
- PICS: Gwyneth Paltrow glows in three-generation pic with daughter Apple, mom Blythe Danner
- Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods REUNITE 4 years after Tristan Thompson cheating scandal…but fans are BEGGING Jordyn to stay away
- Robert Downey Jr. says “Oppenheimer” is the BEST FILM he’s ever been in
- VIDEO: Ed Sheeran SURPRISED FANS in Detroit by bringing out Eminem for a performance of “Lose Yourself” and “Stan”
- Taylor Swift BREAKS RECORD for most #1 albums by a woman
- VIDEO: Disneyland characters walk the red carpet at the “Haunted Mansion” premiere instead of the stars due to the actors strike!
- PICS: Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox reconciled? MGK responded to her Insta post with, “If this is what a wild animal looks like, I’d let it maul me.”
- Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell have been together for almost 40 years and have NEVER MARRIED because she says, “I like the idea that I can wake up in the morning and make decisions every day if I want to be here.”
- PICS: Ty Pennington flown to ICU after attending ‘Barbie’ premiere!
- PICS: Kyle Richards is celebrating 365 days of being “alcohol free”