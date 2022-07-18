Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (7/18/22)

- Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck got MARRIED IN VEGAS! She did a massive photo dump along with the beautiful story of their wedding, “Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient. Exactly what we wanted. Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world.”
- The time is now, Chris Evans is “LASER FOCUSED on finding a partner”
- Drake had some kind of run-in with POLICE in Sweden. A source says it was marijuana-related, but he’s not talking
- PICS: Beyoncé demanded redo of “Austin Powers in Goldmember” poster after she was made to look “too skinny”
- Someone showed up with a gun to a Craig Robinson (from “The Office”) comedy show…so the entire comedy club crowd were evacuated to an outdoor concert & Craig went on INSTAGRAM LIVE to document
- Eddie Veder throws female fan OUT OF CONCERT after she hit a guy, “I’m sorry ma’am. There’s no violence allowed.”
- Woody Harrelson is in talks to be in a YACHT ROCK MUSICAL
- “The Office” is getting its own LEGO SET in October. It’ll cost 120 bucks
- “Only Murders in the Building” RELEASES Steve Martin’s “Angel in Flip-Flops” LISTEN HERE
- Taylor Swift’s “Red (Taylor’s Version)” is ELIGIBLE FOR GRAMMYS, because it’s considered a new recording
- Are these the DUMBEST SONG LYRICS of all time? #1 “Happy”, Pharrell Williams: “Clap along if you feel like a room without a roof.” and #2 “Lover”, Taylor Swift: “We could leave the Christmas lights up ’til January.”
- Early 2000s POP CULTURE NEWS that would have broken twitter: #3, Michael Jackson dangling his son out of a hotel window in 2002. #2, Madonna kissing Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards. #1, Ashlee Simpson caught lip-synching on “SNL” in 2004