bj-blog | bj-sleaze

By Brooke Fox |

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (7/19/22)

LOS ANGELES - FEB 10: Kylie Jenner at the 61st Grammy Awards at
LOS ANGELES – FEB 10: Kylie Jenner at the 61st Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, CA

  • Sesame Place says that VIRAL PARADE VIDEO is not what it looks like….” “The performer portraying the Rosita character has confirmed that the ‘no’ hand gesture… was a response to multiple requests from someone in the crowd who asked Rosita to hold their child for a photo, which is not permitted. ” Here’s the ORIGINAL VIDEO
  • Chelsea Handler announces BREAK UP from Jo Koy by posting ADORABLE VIDEO of them celebrating their 1 year anniversary early
  • Don’t think we believe this but a source said Jennifer Lopez rushed the wedding because she was worried Ben Affleck would get COLD FEET
  • The world’s first Harry Styles COLLEGE COURSE is here.  And it’s happening at Texas State University next spring
  • “Game of Thrones” Emilia Clarke says she’s missing “quite a bit” of her brain after two painful BRAIN ANEURYSMS, “It’s remarkable that I am able to speak”
  • VIDEO: Drew Barrymore’s absolute joy for standing in the rain is contagious!
  • PICS: A source said the mystery redhead spotted with Johnny Depp is not a new girlfriend.  She’s teaching him French his upcoming movie
  • NSFW VIDEO: Maya Hawke of “Stranger Things”  has a new song called “Therese”…with a  “Rated X” music video
  • Habro can now make you into an ACTION FIGURE with their SELFIE SERIES
  • PICS:  Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey paddleboarding in Croatia
  • Anya Taylor-Joy SECRETLY MARRIES!
  • Halsey is releasing a COSMETICS LINE for Walmart called AF94.  Every item is under $10
  • Actress has NOT FORGIVEN Arnold Schwarzenegger deliberately farted in her face
  • PICS: Cardi B’s mermaid theme birthday for Kulture’s 4th birthday!
  • The Weeknd saw a video of a 6-year-old fan crying after his Toronto show got canceled . . . so he FLEW THE KID to gig in Philadelphia
  • VIDEO: Chrissy Teigen is celebrating being 365 days sober yesterday
  •  PICS: “Baywatch”  Donna D’Errico is 54 and we honestly don’t understand HOW!

 