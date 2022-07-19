Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (7/19/22)

- Kylie Jenner exposed for taking 3 MINUTE FLIGHTS on her private jet! While she’s being accused of “trying to COSPLAY AS MIDDLE CLASS” after she posts a video from a trip to Target!
Just remembered how Kylie Jenner uses her private jet to make 3 minute flights pic.twitter.com/ERNcL1XuO5
— Emily Murnane (@emily_murnane) July 17, 2022
- Sesame Place says that VIRAL PARADE VIDEO is not what it looks like….” “The performer portraying the Rosita character has confirmed that the ‘no’ hand gesture… was a response to multiple requests from someone in the crowd who asked Rosita to hold their child for a photo, which is not permitted. ” Here’s the ORIGINAL VIDEO
- Chelsea Handler announces BREAK UP from Jo Koy by posting ADORABLE VIDEO of them celebrating their 1 year anniversary early
- Don’t think we believe this but a source said Jennifer Lopez rushed the wedding because she was worried Ben Affleck would get COLD FEET
- The world’s first Harry Styles COLLEGE COURSE is here. And it’s happening at Texas State University next spring
- “Game of Thrones” Emilia Clarke says she’s missing “quite a bit” of her brain after two painful BRAIN ANEURYSMS, “It’s remarkable that I am able to speak”
- VIDEO: Drew Barrymore’s absolute joy for standing in the rain is contagious!
- PICS: A source said the mystery redhead spotted with Johnny Depp is not a new girlfriend. She’s teaching him French his upcoming movie
- NSFW VIDEO: Maya Hawke of “Stranger Things” has a new song called “Therese”…with a “Rated X” music video
- Habro can now make you into an ACTION FIGURE with their SELFIE SERIES
- PICS: Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey paddleboarding in Croatia
- Anya Taylor-Joy SECRETLY MARRIES!
- Halsey is releasing a COSMETICS LINE for Walmart called AF94. Every item is under $10
- Actress has NOT FORGIVEN Arnold Schwarzenegger deliberately farted in her face
- PICS: Cardi B’s mermaid theme birthday for Kulture’s 4th birthday!
- The Weeknd saw a video of a 6-year-old fan crying after his Toronto show got canceled . . . so he FLEW THE KID to gig in Philadelphia
- VIDEO: Chrissy Teigen is celebrating being 365 days sober yesterday
- PICS: “Baywatch” Donna D’Errico is 54 and we honestly don’t understand HOW!