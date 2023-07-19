Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (7/19/23)

- BIG rumors that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are on a TRIAL SEPARATION! Sources say, “They’re trying to figure out what hit them. Harry doesn’t fit in Meghan’s tacky Tinseltown world.” but others say it’s COMPLETELY FALSE
- Gigi Hadid DETAINED over weed in the Cayman Islands
- Ariana Grande DELETES WEDDING PICS from social media amid news of Dalton Gomez split
- WOAH did Universal actually prune trees to DEPRIVE STRIKING actors and writers of shade?????
- Cops SEARCH HOME in Tupac Shakur unsolved murder case…they are calling it a breakthrough in the 27 year investigation
- Florence Pugh says she SHAVES HER HEAD as a way to control her image and remove Hollywood’s vanity standards
- Netflix is canning the live-action “He-Man” movie after spending AT LEAST $30 MILLION developing it
- Jerry O’Connell SCALED A FENCE to help a food truck on fire!
- PICS: Maria Menounos welcomes ‘miracle baby’ after infertility struggles
- Kim Kardashian and North West making some apple pies is actually too cute
@kimandnorth
Making apple pies 🥧
- PICS: A ton of celebrities hit the picket line for the actor’s strike…but it’s sooooo hard to recognize some of them in plain clothes!
- VIDEO: Lizzo’s Australian fans made her a shirt with her man’s face on it
- Sad news. YouTuber Annabelle Ham’s cause of DEATH has been revealed by her family
- Serena Williams’ daughter Olympia CALLS HER OUT for wearing a wig
- Madonna posted her first NEW PIC since her crazy health emergency