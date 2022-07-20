Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (7/20/22)

- The Chainsmokers are going to be the first musicians to perform on the EDGE OF SPACE! In 2024, private company World View will send them into the stratosphere, about 23 miles above Earth.
- “Law & Order: Organized Crime” crew member SHOT & KILLED on set in New York City
- PICS: Brad Pitt wore a skirt and showed off his shin tattoos on the red carpet
- Justin Bieber’s face is better after his facial paralysis, so he’s restarting his WORLD TOUR on the 31st in Italy
- Ummmm Does Lady Gaga have an invisible FORCE FIELD that protects her from items people try to throw onstage?
CONFIRMED: Gaga has an invisible force field that protects her from dangerous objects as shown in the video pic.twitter.com/zSQiF9Me79
- 33 celebrity COUPLES that bit the dust in 2022 (So Far)
- PICS: Want to stay at Staten Island’s ‘Godfather’ house? Emerson Hill estate available for rent via Airbnb
- Elton John says women like Haim and The Linda Lindas are “making the BEST MUSIC” right now….”Apart from Sam Fender, none of the boys are doing it, the girls are”
- 13 LOL REASONS these celebrities ended up in the ER!
- VIDEO: Camila Cabello is making the most of her COVID diagnosis
- PICS: Jessica Alba shared Instagram vs. reality family photos & they’re adorably relatable
- PICS: Cesar Millan got scolded for walking his dogs on the pier in Redondo Beach, California . . . then took a picture with the cops
- Eddie Murphy is making a HOLIDAY COMEDY for Amazon called “Candy Cane Lane”
- PICS: Here’s Nick Jonas’ tribute to Priyanka Chopra on her 40th birthday
- The MOST POPULAR music decade right now is the ’90s . . . followed closely by the current decade, and then the ’80s