Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (7/20/23)

- Dwayne Johnson is reportedly getting paid the HIGHEST SALARY for an actor for a single role…making $50 million for the Amazon movie “Red One”
- Netflix says the password sharing crackdown has PAID OFF with 6 million new subscribers….oh and it’s ditching it’s CHEAPEST PLAN
- Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS line is now worth….$4 BILLION!
- James Cameron says he tried to “WARN” us about A.I. with “The Terminator” back in 1984 but we “didn’t listen”
- Joe Manganiello officially filed for divorce from Sofia Vergara. A source says one of the reasons they split is because he WANTS KIDS, but she doesn’t. Sofia is 51
- Kim Kardashian reveals she “jumped into” Pete Davidson relationship to “RUN” from Kanye West drama
- Margot Robbie says her FEMINISM was shaped by the Spice Girls
- PICS: Ryan Gosling stole a look for the “Barbie” movie that was originally worn by Jimin from BTS…to make amends Ryan is giving Jimin Ken’s guitar
- PICS: “Barbie” director Greta Gerwig and her partner Noah Baumbach quietly welcomed a baby boy four months ago
- 56-year-old Salma Hayek is botox and filler free and credits her youthful looks to meditation and RADIO FREQUENCY treatments
- VIDEO: Melissa Joan Hart and her husband are celebrating 20 years of marriage!
- Harry Styles joins the circus in his new video, “Daylight”