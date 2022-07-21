bj-blog | bj-sleaze

By Brooke Fox |

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (7/21/22)

ted lasso
  • Kevin Costner, Helen Mirren, Harrison Ford and Jason Sudeikis all get paid $1 MILLION PER EPISODE for their shows!!!!!  Costner’s on top with $1.3 million for “Yellowstone”,  Mirren and Harrison Ford get $1 million each on “1923”, Sudeikis gets it for “Ted Lasso” (which may come to an END after Season 3)
  • And MOVIE STAR SALARIES are doing just fine as well!  Will Smith is getting $35 million for “Emancipation”, Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt are getting $30 million each for their upcoming movies, and even Millie Bobby Brown is banking $10 million for “Enola Holmes 2”
  • Zendaya’s COOKING ACCIDENT landed her in the hosptial…and now fans are sharing their own kitchen mishaps!
  • Brad Pitt explained why he WORE A SKIRT to his movie premiere…”the breeze, the breeze”
  • Kris Jenner is “WORRIED” that Kylie Jenner’s spending her money too fast!
  • VIDEO: Ciara’s got heavy hitters like The Rock and Kim Kardashian promoting her new single “Jump”…is it actually going to work?
  • Miles Teller says wife made him SHAVE his mustache ‘immediately’ after filming ‘Top Gun: Maverick’…but MUSTACHES ARE TRENDING!
  • NOT ALL SHOWS are going to be available on Netflix’s new ad version when it launches in 2023
  • Lizzo COVERS ELLE, talks about being a huge Beyoncé FAN since she was a kid, “That excitement never goes away . . . Every time I hear her, it’s like, ‘Man, I want to make people feel this way.  How can I make people feel this way, too?'”
  •  Henry Cavill might RETURN as Superman
  • Beyoncé revealed the TRACK LIST for her upcoming album “Renaissance”
  •  Neil Patrick Harris got a new TATTOO to symbolize his love of magic
  • H.E.R. is going to PLAY BELLE in ABC’s “Beauty and the Beast” live-action special
  • Chris Cornell’s daughter Toni posted a touching TRIBUTE to him yesterday, which would have been his 58th birthday
  •  BTS and Snoop Dogg are on a NEW Benny Blanco song called “Bad Decisions” and it comes out August 5th
  • A Netflix docuseries called ‘Clusterf*ck’ will explore the GARBAGE FIRE that was Woodstock ’99
  • VIDEO: The latest trailer for the Kevin Bacon gay conversion camp horror movie “They / Them”