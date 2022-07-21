Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (7/21/22)

Kevin Costner, Helen Mirren, Harrison Ford and Jason Sudeikis all get paid $1 MILLION PER EPISODE for their shows!!!!! Costner’s on top with $1.3 million for “Yellowstone”, Mirren and Harrison Ford get $1 million each on “1923”, Sudeikis gets it for “Ted Lasso” (which may come to an END after Season 3)
And MOVIE STAR SALARIES are doing just fine as well! Will Smith is getting $35 million for “Emancipation”, Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt are getting $30 million each for their upcoming movies, and even Millie Bobby Brown is banking $10 million for “Enola Holmes 2”
Zendaya’s COOKING ACCIDENT landed her in the hosptial…and now fans are sharing their own kitchen mishaps!
Brad Pitt explained why he WORE A SKIRT to his movie premiere…”the breeze, the breeze”
Kris Jenner is “WORRIED” that Kylie Jenner’s spending her money too fast!
VIDEO: Ciara’s got heavy hitters like The Rock and Kim Kardashian promoting her new single “Jump”…is it actually going to work?
NOT ALL SHOWS are going to be available on Netflix’s new ad version when it launches in 2023
Lizzo COVERS ELLE, talks about being a huge Beyoncé FAN since she was a kid, “That excitement never goes away . . . Every time I hear her, it’s like, ‘Man, I want to make people feel this way. How can I make people feel this way, too?'”