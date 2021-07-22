Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (7/22/21)

- The Jonas Brothers jokingly challenged the Hemsworths brothers to a MMA FIGHT….Joe said “[They] haven’t emailed us back yet, but it’s gonna be big” [SCROLL DOWN FOR VIDEO]
- Jeff Bezos said he and Richard Branson are not playing a game of “WHOSE IS BIGGER“….he says his goal is to lay the groundwork for a time when we can move “all heavy industry and all polluting industry” off the Earth and into space
- A “Mouse Trap” REALITY COMPETITION series . . . yes, based on the BOARD GAME . . . is in the works at Fox. The obstacles will be oversized and the contestants will have to steal cheese for money
- LISTEN: Check out Lorde’s new single, “Stoned at the Nail Salon”
- Demand for RED HAIR DYE has increased 163% since “Black Widow” came out
- The Rock TAKES A SHOT at Vin Diesel
- VIDEO: Selena Gomez fans think she made this TikTok about Justin Bieber
- PICS: Robin Williams’ son paid tribute to his dad on what would have been his 70th birthday. He also talked to “People” magazine about Robin’s FRUSTRATION due to being misdiagnosed
- PICS: Kensington Palace released a photo of Prince George for his eighth birthday
- PICS: Celebrities whose faces are tattooed on other celebs’ bodies
- Courteney Cox says HER COOKING is a lot better than the restaurants she used to go to
- Kate Beckinsale has never been on an ACTUAL DATE, “I literally meet someone, get to know them at work, and then either marry them or get pregnant by them”
- VIDEO: Tyler, The Creator directed a hilarious Converse ad starring Tim Meadows, Vince Staples, Henry Rollins, and NBA legend Bill Walton
- Dolly Parton says she only takes movie roles that are like her personality, “Parts that I can relate to. All that gaudy stuff and SHOWING MY BOOBS and all that.”