Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (7/22/22)

- Apple Music LEAKED the contributors on the upcoming Beyoncé album, “Renaissance”. List includes Drake, Pharrell, Jay-Z, and The-Dream
- VIDEO: It turns out Carson Daly got the scoop on where Jennifer Aniston and Ben Affleck would get married . . . 20 years ago
- Ryan Reynolds jokingly argues that these Disney classics should have an R RATING for “irreversible trauma” ….”Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs”, “Old Yeller”, “The Lion King”, and “Bambi”
We’re supposed to announce Logan and Deadpool will soon be the first R-rated movies on Disney+. But we all know some Disney movies should already be rated R for irreversible trauma. pic.twitter.com/FoIbiwKhiG
— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) July 21, 2022
- Just Kevin Hart and The Rock doing the tortilla challenge [SCROLL DOWN FOR VIDEO]
- Billie Eilish did a surprise drop of TWO NEW SONGS yesterday
- Ticketmaster trying to freeze out scalpers with new “DYNAMIC PRICING” program where ticket prices fluctuate based on supply and demand . . right now some tickets to see Bruce Springsteen will cost $5,000 (and they aren’t VIP or meet and greets)
- PICS: Britney Spears living her best nude life in London
- “Top Gun: Maverick” hits #9 on the list of HIGHEST GROSSING FILMS at the domestic box office, making $623.8 million and beating out “The Avengers”
- VIDEO: Olivia Wilde’s new movie “Don’t Worry Darling” starring Florence Pugh and Harry Styles looks insane!!!!
- VIDEO: The trailer for the new “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” got premiered at Comic Con yesterday
- VIDEO: Sarah Michell Gellar surprises Comic Con crowd! Set to star in and produce a show called “Wolf Pack” for Paramount+
- VIDEO: A brief clip of Bob Odenkirk auditioning to play Michael Scott on “The Office”
- Pat Benatar will no longer perform “Hit Me with Your Best Shot” out of respect for the families of mass shooting victims. She said it’s her contribution to PROTESTING GUN VIOLENCE
- The new Jordan Peele movie “Nope” is OUT THIS WEEKEND. It’s up against a Katie Holmes romantic drama called “Alone Together”
@therock
You can tell @imkevinhart has been waiting to slap the sh*t out of me with no consequences 👋🏾 😂😂 This was fun – our #dcsuperpets is IN THEATERS July 29th! #tortillachallenge