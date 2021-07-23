Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (7/23/21)

- PICS: Kevin Hart pranked Nick Cannon by putting up billboards in L.A., Atlanta and New York with his ACTUAL PHONE NUMBER on them! They read, “For any advice on fatherhood? Call my best friend Nick Cannon” (It was revenge for Nick sending Kevin a llama for his birthday)
- PICS: Kanye West breaks down in tears about “losing my family” at “Donda” listening party …Kim Kardashian and all 4 kids were there to support! The new album features a VERSE FROM JAY Z…and hear part of one track in new Nike ad with Sha’Carri Richardson [SCROLL DOWN FOR VIDEO]
- PICS: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck get cozy at Leah Remini’s birthday party
- A Whitney Houston HOLOGRAM RESIDENCY is coming to Harrah’s casino in Las Vegas on October 26th
- VIDEO: Britney Spears is dancing again . . . and talking about her love of tennis shoes, her grandfather clock that has a hiding place in it, and her cherry floors.
- Live Nation will be selling $20 TICKETS on Wednesday to almost 1,000 different shows
- Matt Damon and Ben Affleck REUNITED to write the screenplay for “The Last Duel”
- VIDEO: Singer Jesse McCartney slipped on stage and bit it hard! He ended up spraining his ankle!