Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (7/25/23)

- Ummmm looks like Facebook holds THE RIGHTS to “X” making Elon Musk’s Twitter rebrand a little more complicated! Plus, it’s not just a name change…he wants Twitter to be an EVERYTHING APP taking on Apple, Amazon, eBay, Uber, Spotify, PayPal, Venmo, Meta, Electronic Arts and Nintendo
- Britney Spears tell-all memoir delayed by FOUR MONTHS…and you can blame Justin Timberlake and Colin Farrell! Her exes both hired lawyers to vet contents of book!
- 30 year old singer Tori Kelly RUSHED TO HOSPITAL after COLLAPSING at LA restaurant and losing consciousness! She remains in ICU being treated for ‘life-threatening blood clots in legs and lungs’
- OOPS! Megan Fox asks fans to donate to family friends medical GoFund Me…but does NOT DONATE herself!
- PICS: 48 year old Leonardo DiCaprio takes his new 28 year old girlfriend out for a yachting trip with Toby McGuire in St. Tropez!
- Kim Kardashian a new SOCCER SUPER FAN? She just flew to Japan to watch Cristiano Ronaldo, days after catching Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami debut!
- Lizzo does an Aussie “SHOEY”….but instead of pouring the alcohol in her boot, she just put the full bottle in there!
- Pete Davidson doing 50 HOURS COMMUNITY SERVICE for crashing his car into that house in Beverly Hills
- PICS: Cher is launching her own gelato line, and it’s called . . . Cherlato
- The Rock made a 7 FIGURE DONATION to the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Relief Fund
- Nicolas Cage has a WEIRD STORY involving Owen Wilson, Jack Nicholson, Dennis Hopper, and lemon tarts
- VIDEO: Ryan Reynolds is bringing back “Alf” in a series of shorts promoting brands like Mint Mobile and Ring
- Naomi Watts went through MENOPAUSE at 36 and she says that it “led me to a deeper understanding of myself, and I came out on the other side feeling more authentically me.”
- PICS: No one is more 80s than Rob Lowe and Demi Moore hanging backstage with George Michael.
- Movie trivia! The 1980 comedy “Airplane!” was practically a shot-for-shot remake of a 1957 movie called “Zero Hour”…and someone just put all the clips SIDE BY SIDE ON YOUTUBE