Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (7/26/23)

- Ariana Grande is dating her “Wicked” co-star…but he was apparently MARRIED when it all started! “Ethan sat Lilly [his wife] down a few days before the news broke about him and Ariana and said that he wanted a divorce. Lilly never saw it coming!’
- Margot Robbie PAID OFF her mom’s mortgage when she made it big, “Anyone in my position, you’d do that for your mom”
- VIDEO: Someone used A.I. to create an actual “Barbenheimer” trailer
- Old discontinued Allan dolls are selling for HUNDREDS ON EBAY because Michael Cera’s character was the UNSUNG HERO to many in the movie
- The casting director revealed all the actors that TURNED DOWN the roll of Ken in “Barbie”
- VIDEO: Offset just announced new music coming this Friday with the help of Jamie Lee Curtis
- Kristen Bell lets her kids DRINK NON-ALCOHOLIC beer, “So we’ve been at restaurants where she said, ‘Do you have any nonalcoholic beer?’ and I’m like, ‘Maybe we just keep that for home,'”
- Snoop Dogg has CANCELED his shows at the Hollywood Bowl in solidarity with the striking writers and actors
- VIDEO: A fan threw her 36G bra on stage at a Drake show…his response? “Locate this woman immediately.”
- Steven Spielberg and Paul McCartney went to see “Oppenheimer” TOGETHER in the Hamptons
- “Sesame Street” had the best response to Twitter’s new name change
The letter X will be holding a press conference later today. #TwitterX pic.twitter.com/qXKNYLTqLe
— Sesame Street (@sesamestreet) July 24, 2023
- Joey King is marrying a guy named Steve, so at her bachelorette party, everybody dressed up like FAMOUS STEVES
- Chuck Norris had sued CBS for more than $30 MILLION over profits from “Walker: Texas Ranger”. They just settled
- The first TRAILER for “The Exorcist: Believer” is here and it’s so scary! The movie hits theaters October 12th!
- VIDEO: Here’s the trailer for the new Netflix docuseries “Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip-Hop”
- VIDEO: Helen Mirren as Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir in the trailer for “Golda”