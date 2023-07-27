Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (7/27/23)

- Sinead O’Connor DIES at age 56….new DETAILS from police emerge….TRIBUTES POUR IN!
- Russell Crowe recalls chance encounter with Sinéad O’Connor in MOVING TRIBUTE
- Simu Liu finally ADDRESSED the super awkward VIRAL CLIP of Ryan Gosling seemingly brushing him off on the red carpet!
@etalkctv
You asked for it! Here’s the full clip of Ryan Gosling and Simu Liu interacting on the #Barbie red carpet in Toronto. 💕 The Kenmance is strong. 🥲 This footage was shot before the SAG-AFTRA strike. #RyanGosling #SimuLiu #BarbieTheMovie #TorontoTikTok #RedCarpet #Kenough #Ken
- Britney Spears REMOVED “NASTY” content about her mother and sister from her tell-all book after they reconciled!
- Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs tried to give Taylor Swift HIS NUMBER…and failed!
- Cardi B and husband Offset tease new single ‘Jealousy’ after he accused her of cheating…was the entire thing just a STUNT?
- Travis Scott’s show this Saturday at the Pyramids in Egypt has been CANCELED due to logistical issues
- VIDEO: Drake serenaded his mother during his Madison Square Garden show Tuesday night
- Bella Hadid reveals she is 10 months SOBER as she returns to social media amid struggle with Lyme disease
- Ryan Gosling’s nine-minute AB WORKOUT for playing Ken
- Beyonce’s mom Tina Knowles files for DIVORCE from second husband Richard Lawson after eight years of marriage
- Here’s the trailer for Season 3 of “Only Murders in the Building”