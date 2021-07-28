Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (7/28/21)

- PICS: Simone Biles moving Insta post about her teammates after withdrawing from the competition “They stepped up when I couldn’t. thanks for being there for me and having my back! forever love y’all.” She also EXPLAINS why she left the Olympic team finals [SCROLL DOWN FOR FULL VIDEO]
- PICS: Kanye West shares photos from inside his Atlanta stadium bedroom…and it is not fancy!
- Britney Spears shared who she wants to REPLACE her father in conservatorship
- Netflix’s new “Cooking with Paris” might be our new favorite show after we watched the trailer! And headlines read yesterday that “Paris Hilton is PREGNANT”..but she says NOPE “not yet”
and expecting her first baby! (SCROLL DOWN FOR TRAILER)
- PICS: Lady Gaga looks amazing in seriously sky high heels!
- For some reason , people are all upset over Mila Kunis & Ashton Kutcher’s BATHING HABITS with their children, “If you can see the dirt on them, clean them. Otherwise, there’s no point.”
- Bob Odenkirk HOSPITALIZED after collapsing on ‘Better Call Saul’ set
- VIDEO: A 2016 interview has resurfaced of Jennifer Lopez talking about Ben Affleck’s huge back tattoo, “It’s awful! And I would tell him that. What are you doing? It has too many colors!”