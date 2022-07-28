Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (7/28/22)

- Beyonce’s ‘Renaissance’ album LEAKS 2 days early but the BEYHIVE jumps to action to protect their Queen!!! Everyone’s worried about the person who LET IT HAPPEN! And Beyonce dropped 3 new ALBUM COVER!
Fans are already purchasing the new Beyoncé Renaissance album in France pic.twitter.com/f1pRKqKQac
— Crash Talk Podcast (@CrashTalkPod) July 27, 2022
- PICS: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his wife Olena photo shoot for “Vogue” and inspiring interview, “We’re looking forward to victory. We have no doubt we will prevail. And this is what keeps us going.”
- Nick Cannon’s NEWEST BABY is named Legendary Love Cannon
- William Shatner LEAVES WALLET at popular fruit stand in Gilroy
- “Rolling Stone” chose “BoJack Horseman” as the BEST NETFLIX SHOW OF ALL TIME! It’s followed by “Orange Is the New Black”, “Russian Doll”, “American Vandal”, and “Big Mouth”
- PICS: There’s a pool float inspired by the door that Rose survives on in “Titanic”
- PICS: Harry Styles sent Lizzo flowers after “About Damn Time” knocked “As It Was” off the top of the Hot 100
- Neil Patrick Harris got the final say in picking his “STUNT WIENER” for the Netflix show “Uncoupled”
- A couple got BUSTED getting busy with each other at one of the locations they used to film “Game of Thrones”
- Ed Sheeran became the first musician to hit 100 MILLION followers on Spotify
- Proud dog dad Chris Evans won’t let his PUP DODGER have his own Instagram account because then he wouldn’t have enough stuff to post on his own page
- VIDEO: Kendrick Lamar was touched by video of a security guard crying during one of his shows, “That’s how you want everyone to receive your music, you know? Make them feel good, make them feel like a moment they’re attached to can live forever.”
- VIDEO: Sylvester Stallone plays a former superhero who comes out of retirement in the Amazon flick “Samaritan”
- Will Guillermo Del Toro’s”Pinocchio” movie be better than everyone else’s? Here’s the 1st TRAILER