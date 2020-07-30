bj-blog | bj-sleaze

By Brooke Fox

Brooke's 60 Second Sleaze (7/30/20)

emmys
  • The Emmy’s are taking us into the NOMINEES HOME! And host Jimmy Kimmel and the producers are promising the nominees they will make them “look fabulous”
  • Billie Eilish is teasing a NEW SONG called “My Future”

🙈🙈🙈tomorrow

  • Kim Kardashian feels “TRAPPED” in her marriage and is encouraging Kanye to drop his RUN FOR PRESIDENT
  • It’s official….fans can’t throw George R.R. Martin in JAIL for not finishing his next book
  • Jennifer Garner decided to do her own FAKE COOKING SHOW on Instagram with the help of her mom
  • Tracy Morgan is GETTING DIVORCED after 5 years of marriage
  • Matthew McConaughey is releasing a MEMOIR called “Green Lights”
  • Kate Beckinsale had an anonymous person leave a RABBIT named Marvel on her doorstep, along with a cage and some rose petals
  • The 40 rappers having the BEST CAREERS after turning 40
  • Cole Sprouse is back on social media after taking a month off for a “MENTAL HEALTH BREAK
  • A deep dive into the question, “Why is Bob Ross still SO POPULAR?”
  • Regis Philbin’s wife Joy says, quote, “He let EVERYONE INTO HIS LIFE.  He turned every little daily annoyance and happiness into a story, and he shared all those little stories with people in a joyful and conversational way.”
  • Ryan Reynolds put together an “Unsolved Mysteries” spoof to address the uncertainty surrounding a possible third “Deadpool” movie

 

 

 

 