Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (7/30/20)

- The Emmy’s are taking us into the NOMINEES HOME! And host Jimmy Kimmel and the producers are promising the nominees they will make them “look fabulous”
- Billie Eilish is teasing a NEW SONG called “My Future”
- Kim Kardashian feels “TRAPPED” in her marriage and is encouraging Kanye to drop his RUN FOR PRESIDENT
- It’s official….fans can’t throw George R.R. Martin in JAIL for not finishing his next book
- Jennifer Garner decided to do her own FAKE COOKING SHOW on Instagram with the help of her mom
- Tracy Morgan is GETTING DIVORCED after 5 years of marriage
- Matthew McConaughey is releasing a MEMOIR called “Green Lights”
- Kate Beckinsale had an anonymous person leave a RABBIT named Marvel on her doorstep, along with a cage and some rose petals
- The 40 rappers having the BEST CAREERS after turning 40
- Cole Sprouse is back on social media after taking a month off for a “MENTAL HEALTH BREAK“
- A deep dive into the question, “Why is Bob Ross still SO POPULAR?”
- Regis Philbin’s wife Joy says, quote, “He let EVERYONE INTO HIS LIFE. He turned every little daily annoyance and happiness into a story, and he shared all those little stories with people in a joyful and conversational way.”
- Ryan Reynolds put together an “Unsolved Mysteries” spoof to address the uncertainty surrounding a possible third “Deadpool” movie
It’s why the next #Deadpool film is taking so long. Still trying to solve this. Happy #Leakaversary pic.twitter.com/w6Ld5NhKYu
— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) July 28, 2020