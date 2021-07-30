Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (7/30/21)

- Fans are STUNNED at Jared Leto’s transformation for “House of Gucci” comparing him to Dr. Phil, Jeffrey Tambor, and even Sipowicz from “NYPD Blue”…but it’s Lady Gaga who steals the show in first trailer for new movie! [SCROLL DOWN FOR FULL TRAILER!]
This being Jared Leto is sending me like no other. pic.twitter.com/4tsXT53PJw
— Baby Annette (@yosoymichael) July 29, 2021
- Rumor is George Clooney and Amal are going to have ANOTHER BABY
- Celebrities most WILD PURCHASES include Miley Cyrus’ Range Rover solely used to driver her dogs in, Amanada Seyfried’s taxidermed mini horse named Antoine and Oprah’s marble and onyx bathtub that is molded to the shape of her body
- Scarlett Johansson is SUING DISNEY for stiffing her out of “Black Widow” money by releasing it on their streaming service
- VIDEO: Lizzo is into acupuncture and cupping, and she’s happy to share her regimen
- VIDEO: Britney Spears posted a video of her topless photo shoot
- VIDEO: Ray J bought Soulja Boy a $200,000 car for his birthday!
- PICS: Sarah Jessica Parker was spotted filming a scene for “Sex and the City” in a Forever 21 dress and people are not happy! “”Carrie would NEVER.”
- Rick Astley’s “Never Gonna Give You Up” has reached over ONE BILLION views on YouTube
- Princess Diana and Prince Charles’ 40 year old wedding cake slice is up FOR SALE and expected to go for $700