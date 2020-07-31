bj-blog | bj-sleaze

By Alexis Fuller |

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (7/31/20)

Screen Shot 2020-07-31 at 7.33.19 AM
  • Oprah Winfrey is featuring Breonna Taylor on her September magazine COVER
  • Naya Rivera’s final TV apperance is airing TODAY…And it’s a Netflix baking show!
  • Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande lead the 2020 MTV VMA’s… See the complete list of nominees HERE!
  • Ellen DeGeneres gives written APOLOGY to staff
  • Beyonce’s “Black Is King” VISUAL ALBUM hits Disney + today!!

  • Sam Smith released a NEW single, “My Oasis”