Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (7/31/20)

- Oprah Winfrey is featuring Breonna Taylor on her September magazine COVER
- Naya Rivera’s final TV apperance is airing TODAY…And it’s a Netflix baking show!
- Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande lead the 2020 MTV VMA’s… See the complete list of nominees HERE!
- Ellen DeGeneres gives written APOLOGY to staff
- Beyonce’s “Black Is King” VISUAL ALBUM hits Disney + today!!
- Sam Smith released a NEW single, “My Oasis”
- Millie Bobby Brown is a CON-ARTIST in her next Netflix role!!
- Post Malone has seen UFO’S?!
- American Idol is hosting VIRTUAL AUDITIONS