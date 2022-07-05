Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (7/5/22)

Share:
Lindsay Lohan is
MARRIED and the wedding was LOW KEY (though no one knows much) Her HUSBAND is Bader Shammas…he works in finance. They’ve been together for between three and four years, and got engaged last November Dr. Dre made
247 SONGS during the pandemic! The Backstreet Boys brought
DRAKE ON STAGE to perform “ I Want It That Way” in Toronto over the weekend Joey Chestnut downs 63 hot dogs to win his 15th Nathan’s
HOT DOG EATING CHAMPIONSHIP!
PICS: How Travis Barker spent Fourth of July with Kourtney after hospitalization Denzel Washington, Simone Biles and 15 others will receive the Presidential
MEDAL OF FREEDOM “Stranger Things 4” unveils
COMPLETE SOUNDTRACK, including extended remix of Journey’s “Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)” with Steve Perry….Millie Bobby Brown posted a SUPERCUT of her time on the set
VIDEO: Julia Louis-Dreyfus curses at Elmo in hilarious leaked ‘Sesame Street’ clip Blink-182 is teaming up with Guy Fieri for a limited-time
MERCH RELEASE, called “blink-182 x Flavortown”…proceeds from the special edition items go to the Guy Fieri Foundation
VIDEO