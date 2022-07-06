bj-blog | bj-sleaze

By Brooke Fox |

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (7/6/22)

NEW YORK-FEB 12: Recording artist Rihanna attends the FENTY PUMA by Rihanna AW16 Collection during Fall 2016 New York Fashion Week at 23 Wall Street on February 12, 2016 in New York City.
  • Rihanna is now the YOUNGEST SELF-MADE BILLIONAIRE! She’s worth $1.2 billion! Kylie Jenner has been taken off the Forbes list after a miscalculation…she’s only worth $600 million
  • Keanu Reeves caught in the act of just being an awesome dude! Watch his ADORABLE INTERACTION with a young fan at the airport

  • Chris Rock and Lake Bell are apparently DATING
  • Tom Cruise could earn up to $90 MILLION for “Top Gun: Maverick”….it’s made $1.1 billion at the box office so far and he’s set to earn 10% of Paramount’s cut, not to mention what he’d get from the DVD and streaming release
  • VIDEO: Ray J got a huge tattoo of his sister Brandy on his leg…and it’s interesting????
  • “Stranger Things 4” crosses BILLION HOUR VIEWING mark, Netflix says
  • Carlos Santana COLLAPSES onstage due to “heat exhaustion”
  • There’s a British documentary in the works called “Too Large for Love”, about guys with MASSIVE PACKAGES, and the challenges they face…they are currently casting
  • VIDEO: Britney Spears back on Insta topless in a bikini on the beach and looking amazing
  • Blackpink will have NEW MUSIC in August
  • Jason Momoa took his daughter and son to see the ROLLING STONES
  • Travis Scott STOPS CONCERT and orders fans to stop dangling from truss
  •  The prop helicopter that flies Machine Gun Kelly onstage during his shows MALFUNCTIONED the other night in Detroit.  He thanked God after he landed safely
  • Wiz Khalifa “See You Again” from “Furious 7” is the MOST SHAZAMED SONG from a movie!
  •  Kelsey Grammer said the script for a “Frasier” REBOOT is almost done
  • Sarah Levy from “Schitt’s Creek” welcomed her FIRST CHILD
  • ABC is doing a two-hour LIVE SPECIAL for Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” to celebrate its 30th anniversary