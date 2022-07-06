Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (7/6/22)

- Rihanna is now the YOUNGEST SELF-MADE BILLIONAIRE! She’s worth $1.2 billion! Kylie Jenner has been taken off the Forbes list after a miscalculation…she’s only worth $600 million
- Keanu Reeves caught in the act of just being an awesome dude! Watch his ADORABLE INTERACTION with a young fan at the airport
Keanu Reeves was on my flight from London to NYC today. A young boy asked for an autograph at baggage & then began to fire off a series of rapid-fire questions. Keanu happily responded to every single one… pic.twitter.com/T7m7PciL5C
— Andrew Kimmel (@andrewkimmel) July 4, 2022
- Chris Rock and Lake Bell are apparently DATING
- Tom Cruise could earn up to $90 MILLION for “Top Gun: Maverick”….it’s made $1.1 billion at the box office so far and he’s set to earn 10% of Paramount’s cut, not to mention what he’d get from the DVD and streaming release
- VIDEO: Ray J got a huge tattoo of his sister Brandy on his leg…and it’s interesting????
- “Stranger Things 4” crosses BILLION HOUR VIEWING mark, Netflix says
- Carlos Santana COLLAPSES onstage due to “heat exhaustion”
- There’s a British documentary in the works called “Too Large for Love”, about guys with MASSIVE PACKAGES, and the challenges they face…they are currently casting
- VIDEO: Britney Spears back on Insta topless in a bikini on the beach and looking amazing
- Blackpink will have NEW MUSIC in August
- Jason Momoa took his daughter and son to see the ROLLING STONES
- Travis Scott STOPS CONCERT and orders fans to stop dangling from truss
- The prop helicopter that flies Machine Gun Kelly onstage during his shows MALFUNCTIONED the other night in Detroit. He thanked God after he landed safely
- Wiz Khalifa “See You Again” from “Furious 7” is the MOST SHAZAMED SONG from a movie!
- Kelsey Grammer said the script for a “Frasier” REBOOT is almost done
- Sarah Levy from “Schitt’s Creek” welcomed her FIRST CHILD
- ABC is doing a two-hour LIVE SPECIAL for Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” to celebrate its 30th anniversary