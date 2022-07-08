Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (7/8/22)

LOS ANGELES – MAY 7: Martha Stewart at the MTV Movie and Television Awards on the Shrine Auditorium on May 7, 2017 in Los Angeles, CA
- Martha Stewart jokes that she wishes her friends will “JUST DIE” so she can date their husbands
- VIDEO: Drew Barrymore got so excited when she opened up a wall in her apartment and uncovered a window that it made her cry!
- Doja Cat wants Will from “Stranger Things” to SET HER UP with Eddie…and she’s not scared of being THIRSTY
- James Caan, who starred in movies like “The Godfather”, “Brian’s Song”, “Misery”, and “Elf”, PASSED AWAY yesterday at the age of 82
- PICS: President Biden presented medals to Simone Biles, Megan Rapinoe, Gold Star father Khizr Khan, a nun, a union boss, a civil rights lawyer and Gabby Giffords and the pics are joyous!
- Macy Gray and her band were NOT ALLOWED to wear “Free Brittney Griner” shirts during a performance on NBC’s “Today” show
- An actress from “One Tree Hill” lost her husband to a LIGHTNING STRIKE…he was 33
- Backstreet Boys are coming out with their 1st CHRISTMAS ALBUM called “A Very Backstreet Christmas”
- Denzel Washington couldn’t accept his Presidential Medal of Freedom in person yesterday because he has COVID
- Journey’s FIRST ALBUM in 11 Years is out today
- VIDEO: Just Chris Hemsworth doing a chest workout
- Netflix is now STREAMING THE SPEECH Dave Chappelle gave at the naming ceremony for a theater at his old high school
- Jennifer Aniston paid TRIBUTE to a camera assistant on her series “The Morning Show”, who died in a motorcycle accident on July 4th
- VIDEO: There’s a Disney+ docuseries called “Light & Magic” about the visual effects company created by George Lucas
- The FINAL TRAILER for “Better Call Saul”. It returns Monday night on AMC
- Burna Boy’s NEW TRACK “For My Hand”, featuring Ed Sheeran