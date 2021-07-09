bj-blog | bj-sleaze

By Brooke Fox |

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (7/9/21)

bts
  • New BTS track “Permission to Dance” …the video received 1 MILLION LIKES on YouTube before it was even released! [SCROLL DOWN FOR FULL VIDEO]
  • Post Malone’s new music video for “Motley Crew” FEATURES Ty Dolla $ign, Big Sean, and Tommy Lee, plus NASCAR drivers Bubba Wallace and Denny Hamlin [SCROLL DOWN FOR VIDEO]
  • Billie Eilish shares new music video for her new track “NDA”, self-directed visual finds 25 STUNT DRIVERS zipping around Eilish at night [SCROLL DOWN FOR VIDEO]
  • Justin Bieber has a new track with The Kid Laroi and there is no way it won’t get stuck in your head! [SCROLL DOWN FOR VIDEO]
  • Hilaria Baldwin is now describing herself as multicultural & ‘CULTURALLY FLUID
  • VIDEO: Jennifer Lopez looks insanely gorgeous in her new music video for “Cambia el Paso”
  • VIDEO: Colin Farrell in tears discussing LA’s homeless, “It’s pretty tough to see. I don’t get it. Am I doing anything about it right now? No. I’d like to think about doing something about it. I don’t understand how so many people can be on the street.”
  • Bridgerton Author says DRUNK DRIVER KILLED her father and sister, “I have lost my father, and I don’t have my sister with whom to grieve”
  • Wendy Williams slammed for “HATEFUL” SEGMENT on TikTok star Swavy’s death
  •  “Ben & Jerry’s: Clash of the Cones” is coming to the Food Network where 6 ICE CREAM MAKERS have to come up with flavors that capture the “essence” of a celebrity…including Kevin Bacon and Ludacris!
  • Ed Sheeran said the THREE ARTISTS that others try to avoid releasing music on the same day with are: Drake . . . Taylor Swift . . . and Adele
  • PICS: Tristan Thompson trolled for commenting on Khloé Kardashian’s photo
  • Lil Baby and NBA star James Harden got pulled over in Paris, and Lil Baby was ARRESTED for possession of marijuana
  • Yesterday, the Spice Girls wished a happy 25TH BIRTHDAY to “Wannabe” . . . the best selling single by a girl group, ever
  • Yesterday was the 1-year anniversary of Naya Rivera’s death, and many of her “Glee” co-stars PAID TRIBUTE to her.  Heather Morris got a TATTOO of one of Naya’s last Tweets . . . “Tomorrow is not promised.”