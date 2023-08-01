Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (8/1/23)

- Angus Cloud of “Euphoria” DEAD AT 25, only a week after laying his beloved father to rest. Our hearts are with their family during their immense grief.
- Paul Reubens, better known as Pee-wee Herman, has DIED at the age of 70 after a 6 year private battle with cancer. He wrote a BEAUTIFUL NOTE to his fans that was posted after his death. So many TRIBUTES have been rolling in
- Taylor Swift just gave each TRUCKER on her Eras Tour a $100,000 BONUS!
- VIDEO: The bras just keep getting bigger at Drake shows. An H-cup and an L-cup were thrown and Drake responded with, “How many letters does it go up to???”
- Harry Styles’ Love On Tour raised more than $6.5 million for CHARITIES around the world
- VIDEO: Alicia Keys’ 8-year-old son Genesis does NOT like her nipple pasties
- Cardi B could be CHARGED WITH BATTERY for throwing her microphone at a fan.
- VIDEO: Here’s the movie popcorn butter hack you didn’t know you needed!
- Billie Eilish’s performance at Lollapalooza on Thursday will be SOLAR POWERED
- Suzanne Somers is battling BREAST CANCER for a second time
- VIDEO: Cindy Crawford recreates her 1992 Pepsi commercial in the music video for the X-rated TikTok song, “One Margarita”.
- Here’s the teaser for the “Spy Kids” REBOOT