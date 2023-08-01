bj-blog | bj-sleaze

By Brooke Fox |

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (8/1/23)

angus cloud
  • Angus Cloud of “Euphoria” DEAD AT 25, only a week after laying his beloved father to rest. Our hearts are with their family during their immense grief.
  • Paul Reubens, better known as Pee-wee Herman, has DIED at the age of 70 after a 6 year private battle with cancer. He wrote a BEAUTIFUL NOTE to his fans that was posted after his death. So many TRIBUTES have been rolling in
  • Taylor Swift just gave each TRUCKER on her Eras Tour a $100,000 BONUS!
  • VIDEO: The bras just keep getting bigger at Drake shows.  An H-cup and an L-cup were thrown and Drake responded with, “How many letters does it go up to???”
  •  Harry Styles’ Love On Tour raised more than $6.5 million for CHARITIES around the world
  • VIDEO: Alicia Keys’ 8-year-old son Genesis does NOT like her nipple pasties
  • Cardi B could be CHARGED WITH BATTERY for throwing her microphone at a fan.
  • VIDEO: Here’s the movie popcorn butter hack you didn’t know you needed!
  • Billie Eilish’s performance at Lollapalooza on Thursday will be SOLAR POWERED
  • Suzanne Somers is battling BREAST CANCER for a second time
  • VIDEO: Cindy Crawford recreates her 1992 Pepsi commercial in the music video for the X-rated TikTok song, “One Margarita”.
  • Here’s the teaser for the “Spy Kids” REBOOT

 