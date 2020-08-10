Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (8/10/20)

LOS ANGELES – SEP 17: Simon Cowell arrives for ‘America’s Got Talent’ Finals on September 17, 2019 in Hollywood, CA

Some good advice…

If you buy an electric trail bike, read the manual before you ride it for the first time.

I have broken part of my back.

Thank you to everyone for your kind messages.

— Simon Cowell (@SimonCowell) August 10, 2020