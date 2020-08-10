bj-blog | bj-sleaze

By Alexis Fuller |

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (8/10/20)

LOS ANGELES – SEP 17: Simon Cowell arrives for ‘America’s Got Talent’ Finals on September 17, 2019 in Hollywood, CA
  • Simon Cowell speaks out after e-bike accident & 6 hour surgery to try and repair his BROKEN BACK! 

 

  • People are freaking out that Jason Derulo actually knocked Will Smith’s teeth out with a golf club…it was just a joke

I don’t like this game @willsmith

  • Kanye West & Kim Kardashian are reportedly “MUCH HAPPIER” after their vacation in the Dominican Republic
  • There’s a Change.org PETITION to get Kylie Jenner REMOVED from Meghan Thee Stallion & Cardi B’s “WAP” music video
  • Antonio Banderas TESTS POSITIVE for COVID-19 on his 60th birthday
  • PICS: Selma Blair continues to be an inspiration to people with MS
  • Serena Williams will help donate more than 4 MILLION MASKS to schools around the country
  • January Jones is PUBLICLY hitting on NBA star Kawhi Leonard…I mean, absolutely no chill
  • PICS: Jared Leto confirms he’s playing Andy Warhol in an upcoming movie
  • Selena Gomez has JOINED the cast of the Hulu series “Only Murders in the Building”, along with Steve Martin and Martin Short
  • VIDEO: Blink-182’s new song “Quarantine” says what we’re all thinking
  • Katy Perry is pregnant and tired…but even that can’t stop her

Ayyyy what day is it?

  • VIDEO: New video game “Kill It With Fire” where all you do is kill spiders