Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (8/10/20)

- Simon Cowell speaks out after e-bike accident & 6 hour surgery to try and repair his BROKEN BACK!
Some good advice…
If you buy an electric trail bike, read the manual before you ride it for the first time.
I have broken part of my back.
Thank you to everyone for your kind messages.
— Simon Cowell (@SimonCowell) August 10, 2020
- People are freaking out that Jason Derulo actually knocked Will Smith’s teeth out with a golf club…it was just a joke
- Kanye West & Kim Kardashian are reportedly “MUCH HAPPIER” after their vacation in the Dominican Republic
- There’s a Change.org PETITION to get Kylie Jenner REMOVED from Meghan Thee Stallion & Cardi B’s “WAP” music video
- Antonio Banderas TESTS POSITIVE for COVID-19 on his 60th birthday
-
PICS: Selma Blair continues to be an inspiration to people with MS
- Serena Williams will help donate more than 4 MILLION MASKS to schools around the country
- January Jones is PUBLICLY hitting on NBA star Kawhi Leonard…I mean, absolutely no chill
- PICS: Jared Leto confirms he’s playing Andy Warhol in an upcoming movie
- Selena Gomez has JOINED the cast of the Hulu series “Only Murders in the Building”, along with Steve Martin and Martin Short
- VIDEO: Blink-182’s new song “Quarantine” says what we’re all thinking
- Katy Perry is pregnant and tired…but even that can’t stop her
- VIDEO: New video game “Kill It With Fire” where all you do is kill spiders