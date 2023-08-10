bj-blog | bj-sleaze

By Brooke Fox |

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (8/10/24)

LOS ANGELES – DEC 16: Pedro Pascal arrives for the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Premiere on December 16, 2019 in Hollywood, CA
  • Pedro Pascal was DENIED ENTRY to a Pedro Pascal inspired art exhibition…but in true Pedro style, he’s NOT EVEN MAD about it!
  • Taylor Swift ANNOUNCES on stage that the re-record of “1989” this October! “To be perfectly honest, this is my most FAVORITE re-record I’ve ever done”
  • Tragic news. 14 year old teen rapper & influencer Lil Tay, aka Claire Hope, has reportedly DIED
  • Here we go again….Disney RAISING PRICES of ad-free Disney+ and Hulu
  • VIDEO: Security guard is seriously impressed at how Beyoncé can quiet a crowd!
  • VIDEO: Selena Gomez and her little sister shared the sweetest moment at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour
  • 60 Travis Scott concertgoers INJURED in pepper spray incident
  • Here’s the CELEB COUPLES who met on dating apps!
  • Male celebrities are opening up about the highs and lows of getting COSMETIC PROCEDURES done!
  • David Harbour wants to focus on MOVIES after “Stranger Things” because he doesn’t want “people yelling ‘Hopper’ on the street every five minutes the rest of my life.”
  • Olivia Newton-John’s family says the late actress/singer is visiting them as a BLUE ORB

 