Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (8/10/24)

- Pedro Pascal was DENIED ENTRY to a Pedro Pascal inspired art exhibition…but in true Pedro style, he’s NOT EVEN MAD about it!
- Taylor Swift ANNOUNCES on stage that the re-record of “1989” this October! “To be perfectly honest, this is my most FAVORITE re-record I’ve ever done”
- Tragic news. 14 year old teen rapper & influencer Lil Tay, aka Claire Hope, has reportedly DIED
- Here we go again….Disney RAISING PRICES of ad-free Disney+ and Hulu
- VIDEO: Security guard is seriously impressed at how Beyoncé can quiet a crowd!
- VIDEO: Selena Gomez and her little sister shared the sweetest moment at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour
- 60 Travis Scott concertgoers INJURED in pepper spray incident
- Here’s the CELEB COUPLES who met on dating apps!
- Male celebrities are opening up about the highs and lows of getting COSMETIC PROCEDURES done!
- David Harbour wants to focus on MOVIES after “Stranger Things” because he doesn’t want “people yelling ‘Hopper’ on the street every five minutes the rest of my life.”
- Olivia Newton-John’s family says the late actress/singer is visiting them as a BLUE ORB