Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (8/11/20)

- Rachel Ray and her husband share MESSAGE OF GRATITUDE after large house fire damages home….and amazing enough her chef’s state-of-the-art KITCHEN was sparred!
- Zac Efron will STAR in the “Three Men and a Baby” remake for Disney+
- Kanye West missed a filing deadline to be on the ballot in Wisconsin by 14 SECONDS and now his team is waging a war on time!
- Kelly Osbourne’s dramatic 85 pound WEIGHTLOSS
- PICS: You can own Sylvester Stallone’s 2019 custom Cadillac Escalade for $350,000
- Chris Pratt’s sweet announcement of the birth of he and Katherine Schwarzenegger’s baby…plus, his mother-in-law Maria Shriver reacts to being a GRANDMA
We are beyond thrilled to announce the birth of our daughter, Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt. We couldn’t be happier. Both mom and baby are doing great. We are extremely blessed. Love Katherine and Chris Psalm 126:3 The LORD has done great things for us, and we are filled with joy. Psalm 127:3-4 Behold, children are a heritage from the Lord, the fruit of the womb a reward. Like arrows in the hand of a warrior are the children of one's youth. Blessed is the man who fills his quiver with them! He shall not be put to shame when he speaks with his enemies in the gate.
- VIDEO: Phil Collin’s “In the Air Tonight” got a 1,100% BOOST IN SALES all because of viral twin brothers listening to it for the first time
- Kelly Clarkson will SUB for Simon Cowell on “America’s Got Talent” while he recovers from back surgery. A source says Simon is still in the hospital, but already WALKING A LITTLE
- Season 4 of “Fargo” starring Chris Rock just got it’s premiere date PUSHED BACK because of COVID-19
- MTV VMA’s will be held OUTDOORS in New York City
- Disney star Noah Centineo is going to play HE-MAN
- Jennifer Aniston is “VERY SAD” that the “Friends” reunion has been delayed again because of COVID-19
- Someone PHOTOSHOPPED Viola Davis into the “WAP” video in place of Kylie Jenner, and Cardi B is seriously fangirling
- Sean Connery voted the BEST JAMES BOND
- Patrick is getting a “Spongebob” SPINOFF????
- VIDEO: Alyssa Milano made a video showing the hair loss she’s still dealing with thanks to COVID-19