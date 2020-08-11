bj-blog | bj-sleaze

By Brooke Fox |

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (8/11/20)

rachel ray
  • Rachel Ray and her husband share MESSAGE OF GRATITUDE after large house fire damages home….and amazing enough her chef’s state-of-the-art KITCHEN was sparred!
  • Zac Efron will STAR in the “Three Men and a Baby” remake for Disney+
  • Kanye West missed a filing deadline to be on the ballot in Wisconsin by 14 SECONDS and now his team is waging a war on time!
  • Kelly Osbourne’s dramatic 85 pound WEIGHTLOSS

  • PICS: You can own Sylvester Stallone’s 2019 custom Cadillac Escalade for $350,000
  • Chris Pratt’s sweet announcement of the birth of he and Katherine Schwarzenegger’s baby…plus, his mother-in-law Maria Shriver reacts to being a GRANDMA

  • VIDEO: Phil Collin’s “In the Air Tonight” got a 1,100% BOOST IN SALES all because of viral twin brothers listening to it for the first time
  • Kelly Clarkson will SUB for Simon Cowell on “America’s Got Talent” while he recovers from back surgery.  A source says Simon is still in the hospital, but already WALKING A LITTLE
  • Season 4 of “Fargo” starring Chris Rock just got it’s premiere date PUSHED BACK because of COVID-19
  • MTV VMA’s will be held OUTDOORS in New York City
  • Disney star Noah Centineo is going to play HE-MAN
  • Jennifer Aniston is “VERY SAD” that the “Friends” reunion has been delayed again because of COVID-19
  • Someone PHOTOSHOPPED Viola Davis into the “WAP” video in place of Kylie Jenner, and Cardi B is seriously fangirling
  • Sean Connery voted the BEST JAMES BOND
  • Patrick is getting a “Spongebob” SPINOFF????
  • VIDEO: Alyssa Milano made a video showing the hair loss she’s still dealing with thanks to COVID-19

 