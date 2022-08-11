Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (8/11/22)

- Yikes! Kevin Federline releases old VIDEOS of Britney Spears arguing and cussing at her boys after she attacked his parenting! But fans are RUSHING TO HER DEFENSE!
Dear Kevin Federline. You released a “scathing” video of a mom being a mom. Sometimes moms -gasp – have reactions. They might discipline by taking things away or ask for respect. This is shocking but sometimes moms will argue with their kids. #BritneySpears
— Ally Reid (@ashallann) August 11, 2022
- AND the Kevin Federline interview won’t air in full because some claims are ‘TOO HURTFUL,’ says interviewer! Fans uncover financials that allegedly say Kevin was paid $30,000 A MONTH to be the nanny to his own children on Britney’s tour!
- VIDEO: Watch Serena Williams emotional goodbye on the court after her final match on Canadian soil
- Olivia Wilde says Jason Sudeikis PURPOSELY had her served custody papers on STAGE at a film festival in order to “threaten” her and catch her off guard
- Disney+ subscribers might be looking at a 38% RATE HIKE and Spotify is going to start selling CONCERT TICKETS?
- The BIGGEST BOMBSHELLS from Jennette McCurdy’s memoir “I’m Glad My Mom Died”
- Police say the woman and her three children who were staying with Ezra Miller in Vermont are MISSING
- The wardrobe department on “The Gray Man” shrunk one of Chris Evans’ shirts . . . so now his DOG WEARS IT!
- Lady Gaga must not have an invisible FORCE FIELD after all…she was hit with a STUFFED ANIMAL during her show in Toronto
- Shawn Mendes says he’s doing THERAPY and “taking it easy” since canceling his tour
- Millie Bobby Brown created her BEAUTY LINE because she didn’t know anything about skin care or makeup
- PICS: Cardi B has found the house of her dreams, and Offset promised to get it for her
- PICS: Dustin Diamond’s abandoned Wisconsin home has finally sold, two years after his death…pictures and video that hit the web yesterday are sad
- WOAH! The idea to use ELECTRONIC ANKLE MONITORS for prisoners came from a 1977 Spider-Man comic strip!
- VIDEO: Here’s the teaser for Timothee Chalamet’s cannibal love story, “Bones and All”
- The ’90s Flannel Nation Festival is postponed after Sugar Ray, Candlebox, Everclear, and Filter DROPPED OUT