By Brooke Fox |

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (8/11/23)

Oprah Winfrey at the Los Angeles premiere of 'A Wrinkle In Time'
Oprah Winfrey at the Los Angeles premiere of 'A Wrinkle In Time' held at the El Capitan Theater in Hollywood, USA on February 26, 2018.
  • PICS: Oprah Winfrey, who’s lived part time on Maui for over 15 years, is “overwhelmed” as she hands out supplies at a rescue center and Floyd Mayweather pays for 70 families flights to safety…. but Maui residents ask about where the other famous wealthy residents are, including Owen Wilson, Jeff Bezos, Clint Eastwood and more!
  • Tory Lanez SPEAKS OUT after getting 10 year sentence for the Megan Thee Stallion shooting saying, “I refuse to apologize”
  • 14 year old Lil Tay is NOT DEAD and claims her account was hacked…though her former manager does NOT BELIEVE HER
  • Adam Sandler’s REAL LIFE DAUGHTERS star in a new Netflix movie alongside him called “You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah”
  • A woman went into labor at Pink’s show at Fenway Park….then walked to a nearby hospital and GAVE BIRTH! She named the baby in honor of the singer!
  • Neil deGrasse Tyson used astrophysics to figure out where Barbie Land would BE LOCATED!
  • The 2023 Emmys were POSTPONED to Monday, January 15th, 2024
  • .  The key to Cardi B’s gorgeous natural hair is . . . ONIONS???
  • PICS: Kylie Jenner turned 26 yesterday . . . someplace exotic
  • Johnny Hardwick, the voice of Dale Dribble on “King of the Hill” was found DEAD in his Austin, Texas home yesterday
  • Sacha Baron Cohen is bringing back his character Ali G for an upcoming STAND UP TOUR
  • Drew Barrymore limits her kids’ screen time by keeping their iPads in a LOCKED SAFE
  • There’s  a new Calvin Klein AD featuring Jungkook from BTS
  • Katharine McPhee and husband David Foster reveal they have suffered ‘a horrible FAMILY TRAGEDY’ 
  • VIDEO: Fans lay into Simon Cowell after his face looks different in new Insta video
  • VIDEO: A Bruce Lee anime series is coming in 2024