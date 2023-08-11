Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (8/11/23)

Oprah Winfrey at the Los Angeles premiere of ‘A Wrinkle In Time’ held at the El Capitan Theater in Hollywood, USA on February 26, 2018.
PICS: Oprah Winfrey, who’s lived part time on Maui for over 15 years, is “overwhelmed” as she hands out supplies at a rescue center and Floyd Mayweather pays for 70 families flights to safety…. but Maui residents ask about where the other famous wealthy residents are, including Owen Wilson, Jeff Bezos, Clint Eastwood and more!
Tory Lanez SPEAKS OUT after getting 10 year sentence for the Megan Thee Stallion shooting saying, “I refuse to apologize”