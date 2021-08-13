Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (8/13/21)

- Britney Spears’ father has agreed to STEP DOWN as conservator, pledging to participate in an “orderly transition” to a new legal arrangement!!!! This comes at the same time that Jamie Spears claims she might not “KNOW OR REMEMBER” the things she’s ‘complaining about’….Paris Hilton, Cher and other celebs REACT to the huge news!
- Uhhh…Demi Lovato CRITICIZED Lollapalooza for their huge crowd during a pandemic . . . but one week later, Demi performed with All Time Low at the Sad Summer Festival in Anaheim
- Kelly Clarkson found out a court UPHELD HER PRENUP while filming “The Voice” and let out a scream and had a celebration with her co-stars
- VIDEO: Kevin Costner steps out of a corn field to ask the “Field of Dreams” MLB fans…”Is this heaven?” They say the entire open was a master class in nostalgia!
This entrance is everything. #MLBatFieldofDreams pic.twitter.com/ve6Q0Rmuff
— MLB (@MLB) August 12, 2021
- Shia LaBeouf is about to be a “SAINT” in his next film
- There’s a phony streaming service called Nestflix, which is dedicated to FAKE MOVIES within real movies….for example, “Good Will Hunting 2: Hunting Season” from “Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back” and “Angels with Filthy Souls” from “Home Alone”
- New “HOME ALONE” MOVIE ,”Home Sweet Home Alone”, starring Kenan Thompson, Ellie Kemper, and Rob Delaney is out on Disney+ on November 12th
- Jennifer Hudson hits THEATERS today as Aretha Franklin in “Respect” …WATCH her sing “Respect” last night on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
- VIDEO: Hulu’s ‘The D’Amelio Show’ trailer is here…will you be watching?