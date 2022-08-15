Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (8/15/22)

- Sorry everyone. Martha Stewart is NOT DATING Pete Davidson and calls him “the son I never had”
Martha Stewart Thinks Pete Davidson Is "Charming" And We All Know Where This Is Going https://t.co/YnIkUGBlbg pic.twitter.com/ir69zImHQg
— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) August 14, 2022
- Anne Heche has DIED at the age of 53 after being taken off life support…read this beautiful TRIBUTE about her complicated life
- The Mayor of Cleveland made August 13th “Machine Gun Kelly DAY“
- Amy Schumer PARODIES those who ‘take breaks from social media for their MENTAL HEALTH‘ – just hours after Tom Holland DETAILED why HE took an Instagram hiatus
- Adele says she’ll “ABSOLUTELY” MARRY Rich Paul and definitely have more children, “I’ve never been in love like this. I’m obsessed with him”
- Britney Spears’ ex-husband convicted of TRESPASSING in wedding raid
- Michelle Branch arrested for DOMESTIC ASSAULT after slapping her estranged husband Patrick Carney (of the Black Keys) in the face after she accused him of cheating & they announced their impending divorce
- Cardi B’s unexpected secret to healthy, shiny hair is ONIONS…and there’s apparently SCIENCE to back it!
- An FBI forensics report says Alec Baldwin’s gun could not have gone off on the set of “Rust” without him PULLING THE TRIGGER
- Mariah Carey’s nine-bedroom home in Atlanta was BURGLARIZED while she was on vacation
- Check out a preview for Lizzo’s new VIDEO
- M.I.A. takes down influencer culture on her NEW TRACK “Popular”
- PICS: Will Smith and Jada Pinkett were spotted out in public together for the first time since the Oscars
- Kourtney Kardashian is now a “TOUR WIFE“. She also helps Travis PRACTICE
- PICS: Kim Kardashian does not actually work out in this boots and a bikini…does she?
- Taylor Swift and Kendrick Lamar qualify for OSCAR consideration this year
- What 22 celebrities bought with their 1st big SHOWBIZ PAYCHECK, Jennifer Lopez bought a Mercedes. Donald Glover bought Gushers, because he wasn’t allowed to have candy as a kid, and Nicole Kidman bought, ‘The coolest boots I had ever seen in my life.”
- Mark Ruffalo thinks Marvel is BETTER THAN “Star Wars” because, “If you watch a ‘Star Wars’, you’re pretty much going to get the same version of ‘Star Wars’ each time”
- PICS: Tommy Lee posted an “artsy” version of his nude selfie . . . and his wife Brittany Furlan said “HELP” in the comments
- VIDEO: “Stranger Things” actor Jamie Campbell Bower just released a new song called “I Am” that has a dark, yet folky, rock vibe