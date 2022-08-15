bj-blog | bj-sleaze

By Brooke Fox |

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (8/15/22)

martha pete
  • Sorry everyone. Martha Stewart is NOT DATING Pete Davidson and calls him “the son I never had”

  • Anne Heche has DIED at the age of 53 after being taken off life support…read this beautiful TRIBUTE about her complicated life
  • The Mayor of Cleveland made August 13th “Machine Gun Kelly DAY
  • Amy Schumer PARODIES those who ‘take breaks from social media for their MENTAL HEALTH‘ – just hours after Tom Holland DETAILED why HE took an Instagram hiatus
  • Adele says she’ll “ABSOLUTELY” MARRY Rich Paul and definitely have more children, “I’ve never been in love like this. I’m obsessed with him”
  • Britney Spears’ ex-husband convicted of TRESPASSING in wedding raid
  • Michelle Branch arrested for DOMESTIC ASSAULT after slapping her estranged husband Patrick Carney (of the Black Keys) in the face after she accused him of cheating & they announced their impending divorce
  • Cardi B’s unexpected secret to healthy, shiny hair is ONIONS…and there’s apparently SCIENCE to back it!
  • An FBI forensics report says Alec Baldwin’s gun could not have gone off on the set of “Rust” without him PULLING THE TRIGGER
  • Mariah Carey’s nine-bedroom home in Atlanta was BURGLARIZED while she was on vacation
  • Check out a preview for Lizzo’s new VIDEO
  •  M.I.A. takes down influencer culture on her NEW TRACK “Popular”
  • PICS: Will Smith and Jada Pinkett were spotted out in public together for the first time since the Oscars
  • Kourtney Kardashian is now a “TOUR WIFE“.  She also helps Travis PRACTICE
  • PICS: Kim Kardashian does not actually work out in this boots and a bikini…does she?
  • Taylor Swift and Kendrick Lamar qualify for OSCAR consideration this year
  • What 22 celebrities bought with their 1st big SHOWBIZ PAYCHECK, Jennifer Lopez bought a Mercedes.  Donald Glover bought Gushers, because he wasn’t allowed to have candy as a kid, and Nicole Kidman bought, ‘The coolest boots I had ever seen in my life.”
  • Mark Ruffalo thinks Marvel is BETTER THAN “Star Wars” because, “If you watch a ‘Star Wars’, you’re pretty much going to get the same version of ‘Star Wars’ each time”
  • PICS: Tommy Lee posted an “artsy” version of his nude selfie . . . and his wife Brittany Furlan said “HELP” in the comments
  • VIDEO: “Stranger Things” actor Jamie Campbell Bower just released a new song called “I Am” that has a dark, yet folky, rock vibe

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 