Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (8/17/21)

- New viral challenge! Ludacris RAPS with a mouthful of peanut butter for a Jif commercial . . . and he’s challenging YOU to do the same. [SCROLL DOWN FOR FULL VIDEO]
@ludacrisdtp
#ad Put Jif in your grill and duet me for real. #JifRapChallenge @jif
- PICS: Ireland Baldwin got a new tattoo that looks like a nude Kendall Jenner but Ireland swears it’s NOT HER!
- Kanye West’s new album “Donda” will have some GREAT GUESTS, including The Weeknd, Lil Baby, Travis Scott, Lil Yachty, and Kid Cudi. The latest word is that it’s coming out on Friday…but we’re not holding our breath
- Billy Crystal got SUPER STONED inside an MRI machine after eating too many weed gummies, then asked his doctor for Taco Bell
- VIDEO: Orlando Bloom just out swimming naked again
- “Blinding Lights” by The Weeknd has now spent a record 88 WEEKS on the Hot 100
- Ed Sheeran and extreme metal band Cradle of Filth plotting a COLLABORATION
- Get buried next to Marilyn Monroe and Hugh Hefner for only $2 MILLION
- A list of musicians who DISCOVERED other musicians includes: Akon with Lady Gaga . . . Drake with The Weeknd . . . and Lil Wayne with Nicki Minaj
- Iggy Azalea wants record labels to hire MENTAL HEALTH professionals to take care of their artists
- A TV DRAMA based on “Field of Dreams” is coming to NBC’s Peacock streaming service. It’s being developed by the guy who created “The Good Place”
- 15 great movies you only want to WATCH ONCE include “Deliverance” . . . “Schindler’s List” . . . and “American History X”
- VIDEO: The heavy metal over of Frozen’s “Let It Go” you didn’t know you needed