Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (8/17/23)

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari at the Los Angeles premiere of ‘Once Upon a Time In Hollywood’ held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX in Hollywood, USA on July 22, 2019.
Sam Asghari FILES FOR DIVORCE from Britney Spears after 14 months of marriage….rumors it happened after “a nuclear argument that involve[d] allegations of CHEATING.” There is an ‘IRONCLAD’ PRENUP to protect her estimated $60 million fortune…but he’s “threatening to go public with extraordinarily EMBARRASSING INFORMATION” if she doesn’t agree to renegotiate prenup
“Barbie” is Warner Bros BIGGEST MOVIE EVER, it’s made $537.4 million in the U.S. and just beat out “The Dark Knight”
VIDEO: YIKES! Watch Nick Jonas fall into a hole during the Jonas Brothers’ show Tuesday night
“Blind Side” star Quinton Aaron has a MESSAGE for anyone attacking his “mama” Sandra Bullock, “I’m six-foot-eight, 400-plus pounds, and you don’t want those problems.”