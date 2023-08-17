bj-blog | bj-sleaze

By Brooke Fox |

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (8/17/23)

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari at the Los Angeles premiere of ‘Once Upon a Time In Hollywood’ held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX in Hollywood, USA on July 22, 2019.
  • Sam Asghari FILES FOR DIVORCE from Britney Spears after 14 months of marriage….rumors it happened after “a nuclear argument that involve[d] allegations of CHEATING.” There is an ‘IRONCLAD’ PRENUP to protect her estimated $60 million fortune…but he’s “threatening to go public with extraordinarily EMBARRASSING INFORMATION” if she doesn’t agree to renegotiate prenup
  • “Barbie” is Warner Bros BIGGEST MOVIE EVER, it’s made $537.4 million in the U.S. and just beat out “The Dark Knight”
  • VIDEO: YIKES! Watch Nick Jonas fall into a hole during the Jonas Brothers’ show Tuesday night
  • “Blind Side” star Quinton Aaron has a MESSAGE for anyone attacking his “mama” Sandra Bullock, “I’m six-foot-eight, 400-plus pounds, and you don’t want those problems.”
  • Ed Sheeran says he’d only play the Super Bowl if he’s JOINING SOMEONE ELSE!
  • Lewis Pullman says that the “Top Gun: Maverick” cast had to PEE IN BAGS while shooting flight scenes
  • Jessica Chastain says when she was a kid, she’d eat BANANA PEELS for attention
  • Kendall Jenner says when she’s in a relationship she “LOVES HARD” and always “fights” for what she wants
  • PICS: Drake posted some pictures of his son Adonis at his recent L.A. show
  • VIDEO: Usher’s new video “Boyfriend”, featuring Keke Palmer
  • PICS: Ellen DeGeneres and Portia De Rossi are celebrating their 15th anniversary
  • VIDEO: Prince Harry praises war veterans in the trailer for the Netflix docuseries “Heart of Invictus”