Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (8/18/22)

LOS ANGELES – NOV 5: Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt arrives to the “By The Sea” World Premiere Opening Night Gala AFI Film Festival on November 5, 2015 in Hollywood, CA.
The FBI report has been released from the 2016 verbal and physical FIGHT on the plane between Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt and it’s frightening!
WOAH Drew Taggart from the Chainsmokers kissed T.I. on the cheek at a club, and T.I. PUNCHED HIM in the face for it…T.I. said they had a drink together after and moved on
Taylor Lautner is ENGAGED to a woman named Taylor Dome…who will ALSO go by Taylor Lautner once they get married!
Nicki Minaj SLAMS Kevin Federline, “Do you understand what kind of a clown you have to be to be a whole, grown [effing] man, and as soon as you see somebody happy and getting married and moving on and being free and feeling good in their own skin, to do the very thing that you know is going to attempt to break them down?”
Sources say Pete Davidson is BARELY in Season 2 of “The Kardashians”
Bella Hadid says she WASN’T ALLOWED to grow up in ‘Muslim culture’ after her parents divorced because mom Yolanda ‘extracted’ her from her Palestinian family
TMZ thought it caught Selena Gomez and Tyga hanging LATE NIGHT…but source says they just happened to be there at the same time
Owen Wilson brands Marvel ‘uptight’ after he’s ‘scolded’ for leaking ‘Loki’ SECRETS!
Netflix is BRINGING BACK “The Mole” . . . the 2000s ABC reality show where several contestants are trying to win money, while a planted “Mole” is secretly working against them
Big-time cable CEO tried to joke about his first impression of “Game of Thrones” saying, , “I was like, ‘What’s this show with the short, dumpy girl walking into the fire?'”…gets IMMEDIATE BACKLASH!
Lord of the Rings KEYBOARDS are here so you can finally write all your emails in Elvish or Dwarvish!