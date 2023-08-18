Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (8/18/23)

- Sam Asghari SPEAKS OUT after filing for divorce from Britney Spears, “We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always. Sh*t happens.”
- Sources are DENYING Britney Spears cheating rumors & rumors Sam is asking for more money! Spears is doing well emotionally and is focused on new music and her memoir, which is due out in October
- Did Taylor Swift just TURN DOWN the Super Bowl??????
- Ticketmaster is selling “NO VIEW” SEATS for Beyoncéand they’ll run you anywhere from $50-$160!
- Author of “The Blind Side” book and friend of the family explains where the MOVIE MONEY went!
- Don’t feel bad moms….even Idina Menzel says her 13-year-old son gives her the stink eye when she SINGS IN THE CAR . . . especially if he’s with friends
- And the Writer’s Strike is affecting the FALL TV LINEUP! ABC is delaying the announcement of fall premiere dates for several shows, including “Grey’s Anatomy”, “Abbott Elementary”, “The Conners”, and “The Bachelor”
- Michael Cera wanted to be in “Barbie” so bad, he PERSONALLY EMAILED Greta Gerwig, then chatted with her on Zoom
- Pink CHANGES Britney Spears song lyric diss amid Sam Asghari divorce
- Robert De Niro celebrated his 80th BIRTHDAY with some of the biggest stars on the planet!
- David Harbour says the FINAL SEASON of “Stranger Things” will be bigger than anything they’ve ever done before
- Miley is dropping a NEW SINGLE called “Used to Be Young”, “This song is dedicated to my loyal fans. I love YOU for loving every version of ME.”
- Selena Gomez announces first NEW MUSIC in nearly a year with “Single Soon” release scheduled for next week
- Usher says the three BEST RAPPERS of all time are The Notorious B.I.G., Eminem, and Busta Rhymes…do you agree?
- PICS: Jamie Foxx says he’s “finally startin’ to feel like myself.”
- PICS: Madonna is glowing in unfiltered pics from her 65th birthday!
- VIDEO: Peter Dinklage cheats on Anne Hathaway with Marisa Tomei in the comedy “She Came to Me”
- VIDEO: Pamela Anderson says since her memoir, strangers on the street have been apologizing for misjudging her, “I’m just like, ‘What did you think of me before?'”
- Here are the 50 WORST TV DECISIONS…including NBC cancelling “Freaks and Geeks”, Fox turning down “The Sopranos”, and NBC’s Don Ohlmeyer firing Norm Macdonald from “SNL” for telling jokes about his good buddy, O.J. Simpson
- PICS: Here’s the first images from the AppleTV+ Godzilla series “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters”
- Salma Hayek says she wore a MAN’S SUIT at her first red carpet premiere because no one offered to dress her
- Rotten Tomatoes is celebrating 25 year by having fans pick the TOP 25 MOVIES of the past 25 years!